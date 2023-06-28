FEMA Public Assistance Application Deadline Extended to July 15

Governmental agencies in Guam and certain nonprofits that were affected by Typhoon Mawar will have more time to apply for FEMA public assistance to help pay for debris removal, protective measures, public buildings and equipment, public utilities, etc. The deadline to apply has been extended to July 15.

FEMA Public Assistance may be able to help Guam governmental agencies and certain nonprofits (including faith-based organizations) that provide essential social services to the public.

Interested governmental agencies or nonprofit organizations should register and submit a Request for Public Assistance through an online recovery management channel, FEMA's Grants Portal.

Access to the portal, a FEMA Public Assistance ID number, and a copy of Request for Public Assistance, can be obtained via emails to candise.aragon@ghs.guam.gov or jecarlo.palomo@ghs.guam.gov.

To help applicants better understand the requirements and procedure to apply, especially for those who missed the previously scheduled briefing sessions, an additional applicant briefing will be held at 1 p.m., June 29, at the Guam Museum in Hagatna. FEMA Public Assistance leadership will provide in-person assistance during the applicant briefing.

For further questions, contact the program coordinators at the Guam Recovery Office: Candise Aragon, Frances Lizama, JeCarlo Palomo, or call the office at 671-478-1121.

For more information, contact the Joint Information Center at 671-478-0208/09/10.

If eligibility is granted, please also submit the following information: a list of sites damaged, “before and after” pictures, information about any historic structures.

