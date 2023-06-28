European Video and Integrated Operating Room Market: Capitalizing on Digitalization Trends and Growth Opportunities

Embracing digital transformation and investing in state-of-the-art facilities will pave the way for advancements in healthcare delivery across the continent.” — Dr. Kamran Zamanian, CEO and Senior Partner at iData Research

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- iData Research, a global consulting and market research firm, has just released exclusive research on the European Video and Integrated Operating Room Equipment Market covering 15 countries in Europe. The research provides valuable insights into market trends, developments, and competition. The overall market growth has been significantly fueled by the integrated and hybrid operating room segments, showcasing their importance in advancing healthcare practices. However, the COVID-19 pandemic highlighted major weaknesses in the European healthcare sector, particularly the lack of digitalization. This presents an untapped potential for improving digital infrastructure within healthcare settings and enhancing patient care quality. Healthcare spending in European Union (EU) countries has risen by over 5%, the highest rate in nearly two decades, with a substantial portion of the expenditure allocated to updating and modernizing ORs in European hospitals.

According to iData's 2023 European Video and Integrated Operating Room Equipment Market Report, the market reached a valuation of just over €1.7 billion in 2022 and is projected to experience steady growth throughout the forecast period, reaching a value of at least €2.5 billion by 2029. The comprehensive report suite provides insights into various aspects of the market, including, unit sales, average selling prices, market drivers and limiters, competitive market share analysis, and other relevant information.

iData's analysis also includes detailed segmentation spanning across 14 unique market segments within the European Video and Integrated Operating Room Market. Some notable markets include surgical camera systems, surgical microscopes, surgical tables, hybrid OR imaging systems, image management devices and hybrid operating rooms..

In 2022, Karl Storz led the video and integrated OR equipment market, boasting the second-largest installed base after Stryker. Their portfolio included the native 4K imaging platform Image1 S 4U, featuring advanced imaging techniques such as Clara and Chroma. Karl Storz's emphasis on customer satisfaction, strong relationships, and extensive service contracts sets them apart in a market where costly repairs and expensive integration technologies are prevalent. In 2022, Olympus ranked second as a competitor in video and integrated OR equipment, leveraging its position as the world's leading endoscope manufacturer. The company's market share expanded through strategic acquisitions and the introduction of the versatile EasySuite™ 4K integrated OR solution, suitable for general and specialty ORs. The company's extensive experience in the camera system business enabled it to gain significant market share by facilitating HD to 4K upgrades among its wide client base. Stryker, the third-leading competitor in 2022, has been a global integration leader since 1992. Despite the entry of numerous competitors, Stryker maintained its dominance by incorporating additional technology through strategic acquisitions. The company acts as a comprehensive single vendor, providing all the necessary equipment for a fully integrated OR. Their offerings include the 1688™ AIM 4K Platform, a native 4K camera system for video endoscopy that supports Spy NIR fluorescence imaging and features the Infrared Illumination System (IRIS) for enhanced visualization and identification of ureters.

Karl Storz, Olympus, Stryker, Richard Wolf, Philips, Sony, CONMED, Arthrex, Smith & Nephew, Siemens, Baxter, Getinge, Leica Microsystems, Richard Wolf, Drager, STERIS, Brainlab, Zimmer Biomet and many more.

