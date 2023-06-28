CPR THERAPEUTICS INC. RECEIVES THREE PATENTS IN ONE WEEK FOR INNOVATIONS IN CARDIOPULMONARY RESUSCITATION TECHNOLOGY
These are major milestones for the company and add to our first-mover advantage with respect to next generation CPR.”PUTNEY, VERMONT, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- For Immediate Release – June 28, 2023
— Norman Paradis
CPR THERAPEUTICS INC. RECEIVES THREE PATENTS IN ONE WEEK FOR INNOVATIONS IN CARDIOPULMONARY RESUSCITATION TECHNOLOGY
CPR Therapeutics Inc. (CPR-T), a Vermont-based medical device start-up company, announced today that it has received three U.S. patents for inventions that will contribute to the development of their breakthrough technology for cardiopulmonary resuscitation.
The first patent (US11,684,542) is for CPR devices that use more than one type of compression pattern to increase blood flow on both sides of the heart.
The second (US11,679,059) is for CPR devices that push on the patient’s chest in varying locations and in differing combinations as a means to provide precision personalized resuscitation and enhance blood flow.
The third, (US11,684,541) is for circumferential vest CPR devices that enhance blood return to the heart as a means of increasing overall blood flow. This patent was simultaneously allowed by the European Patent Office.
Funded by both the National Institutes of Health and the National Science Foundation, CPR Therapeutics Inc. is developing the first advanced technology automated CPR system that integrates and synchronizes multiple innovations into a single system that can be easily applied under emergency conditions. This multimodal CPR cannot be performed by humans, and significantly increases blood flow to the heart and brain while enhancing electrical countershock in ways previously only available in laboratory settings. Increased blood flow and more effective countershock will both contribute to better patient outcomes in cardiac arrest, the leading single killer in Western Countries.
Norman Paradis MD, CPR Therapeutics Founder and CEO stated: “Receiving all three patents in one week is a wonderful coincidence that highlights the breadth of our innovation. We already knew that our existing patent portfolio was strong and provided a sound foundation for our future commercial efforts. Now it is even stronger. I believe any one of these patents could justifiably be called a breakthrough invention in and of itself.”
Nathaniel A. Wickliffe, the company’s patent attorney commented: ”It is always pleasing when the originality and utility of a client’s invention is validated by the U.S. Patent Office. Each of these patents individually would be a source of pride for an early-stage medical device startup. Taken together, and added to the company’s already deep and broad intellectual property portfolio, they contribute to CPR Therapeutics’ strong intellectual property position.”
Lastly, Dr. Paradis added: “These are major milestones for the company and add to our first-mover advantage with respect to next generation CPR. It would be hard to overestimate the head-start we have in developing the first broadly innovative, widely applicable, and clinically effective treatment for this major unmet medical need.”
Please visit the Company’s website at WWW.CPRTherapeutics.com
CPR Therapeutics Inc.
CPR Therapeutics Inc. is a development-stage medical device company developing the next generation system for cardiopulmonary resuscitation. Sudden cardiac arrest may be the largest single cause of death and years of lost life in Western countries. Improving the outcome of patients after cardiac arrest is one of the great unmet medical needs. Each year over 300,000 deaths occur following sudden cardiac arrest in the U.S. alone. Fifty years after the first description of modern cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) survival is below 10%, and the standard-of-care for these patients remains chest compressions performed by rescuers with their hands. Info@CPRTherapeutics.com
DISCLAIMER: The information provided pertaining to CPR Therapeutics Inc. ("CPR-T" or the "Company"), its business assets, strategy and operations is for general informational purposes only and is not a formal offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, options, futures, or other derivatives related to securities in any jurisdiction and its content is not prescribed by securities laws. Information contained in this presentation should not be relied upon as advice to buy or sell or hold such securities or as an offer to sell such securities. This presentation does not take into account nor does it provide any tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the specific investment objectives or financial situation of any person. While the information in this presentation is believed to be accurate and reliable, CPR-T and its agents, advisors, directors, officers, employees and shareholders make no representation or warranties, expressed or implied, as to the accuracy of such information and CPR-T expressly disclaims any and all liability that may be based on such information or errors or omissions thereof. CPR-T reserves the right to amend or replace the information contained herein, in part or entirely, at any time, and undertakes no obligation to provide the recipient with access to the amended information or to notify the recipient thereof.
Christine Couturier
CPR Therapeutics Inc.
+1 802-387-2717
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn