CPR-Therapeutics' Announces Dave Gaddy as Their First Chief Engineering Officer

CPR Therapeutics Inc. (CPR-T), an early-stage medtech startup company, announced that Dave Gaddy has joined as its first Chief Engineering Officer.
We are tremendously excited to have Dave’s expertise. His background in engineering and biomedical device development are a perfect fit for our technical and regulatory challenges.”PUTNEY, VERMONT, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- CPR Therapeutics Inc. (CPR-T), an early-stage medtech startup company funded by the N.I.H and N.S.F to develop the next generation technology for cardiopulmonary resuscitation, announced today that Dave Gaddy has joined the Company as its first Chief Engineering Officer.
CPR Therapeutics is developing multimodal cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR), a more effective form of automated mechanical CPR. Sudden cardiac arrest is the leading cause of death in western countries and there are currently no devices more effective than manual chest compressions. Intact survival after sudden cardiac arrest is below 10% in most communities.
Norman Paradis MD, CPR Therapeutic’s Founder and CEO said “We are tremendously excited to have Dave’s expertise. His background in engineering and biomedical device development are a perfect fit for our technical and regulatory challenges. Our chances of success increase significantly with him as a member of our team.”
Asked to share his perspective on CPR Therapeutics Inc. and his new position, Dave Gaddy responded “Although I have had the opportunity to develop a number of innovative medical devices at my previous positions, I have always wanted to be part of the initial leadership team at an early-stage company taking on a major problem with a potentially impactful new technology. CPR Therapeutics Inc. gives me just that opportunity and then some.”
Dr. Paradis went on: “Dave’s first priority will be our NIH-NSF testbed which we will use to elucidate the optimal pattern of multimodal CPR. And almost immediately, he will start project development for our first clinical device, a cathlab version of our core vest technology for early FDA 510K clearance.”
CPR Therapeutics Inc. is a medical device start-up company developing the first advanced technology automated CPR system that integrates and synchronizes multiple technological innovations into a single system that can be easily applied under emergency conditions. The Company believes that this technology will, for the first time, demonstrate clinically significant improvements in intact survival after sudden death. The largest killer in Western Countries. Info@CPRTherapeutics.com
