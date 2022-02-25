CPR Therapeutics Receives US Patent for Integration of Defibrillation into an Automated CPR Device
CPR Therapeutics received a U.S. patent for the INCORPORATION OF THE ELECTRODES FOR DEFIBRILLATION INTO THE PATIENT-FACING COMPONENTS OF AUTOMATED CPR SYSTEMSPUTNEY, VERMONT, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ --
CPR Therapeutics Inc. is developing the first advanced technology automated CPR device that integrates and synchronizes multiple innovations into a single system that can be easily applied under emergency conditions. This multimodal CPR cannot be performed by humans, and significantly increases blood flow to the heart and brain while enhancing electrical countershock. The increased blood flow and more effective countershock both contribute to better patient outcomes in cardiac arrest, the leading single killer in the US and many other countries.
Norman Paradis, MD, CPR Therapeutics CEO announced: “This is a significant addition to our strong intellectual property portfolio. Already in place is our foundational patent on multimodal CPR, and now we have received one for integration and optimization of defibrillation.”
Henry Halperin, MD, the Company’s Chief Scientific Officer and a Professor of Medicine, Radiology and Biomedical Engineering, Johns Hopkins University highlighted: “Even most clinicians are not aware that when we switched from defibrillation paddles to adhesive gel pads, we lost the ability to optimize the countershock by pushing on the electrodes. The CPR-T System ™ will recover that lost efficacy by integrating CPR and defibrillation. We will optimize all the components that increase the odds of successful countershock.”
Karl Kern, MD, a Professor of Cardiology at the University of Arizona and renowned CPR researcher further explained: “Currently, paramedics stop chest compressions to shock patients, which drops blood flow to brain and heart to essentially zero. I’m excited that the CPR Therapeutics device will not only eliminate the interruptions, but it will also push on the gel pads and adjust ventilation – that combination should really improve the odds of restoring circulation after countershock.”
Lastly, Dr. Paradis added: “This is a major milestone for our company. This patent protects multiple additional enhancements to efficacy that we intend to incorporate into the CPR-T System ™. We are pleased that the USPTO has allowed it.”
CPR Therapeutics Inc. is developing the first advanced technology automated cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) system that integrates and synchronizes multiple technological innovations into a single system that can be easily applied under emergency conditions. It will enhance blood flow and the efficacy of electrical countershock in ways previously only available in laboratory settings. This system will, for the first time, demonstrate clinically significant improved survival. Sudden cardiac arrest may be the largest single cause of death and years of lost life in Western countries. Improving the outcome of patients after cardiac arrest is one of the great unmet medical needs. Each year over 300,000 deaths occur following sudden cardiac arrest in the U.S. alone. Fifty years after the first description of modern cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) survival is below 10%, and the standard-of-care for these patients remains chest compressions performed by rescuers with their hands. Info@CPRTherapeutics.com
