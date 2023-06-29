SFA President Bill Woolf delivers keynote for unveiling of US Space Force Seal at the Montana Veterans Memorial Wall

Bill Woolf (Col. USAF Ret.) SFA Founder and President

Space Force Association President Bill Woolf Delivered a Keynote Address at the Unveiling of the US Space Force Seal on the Montana Veterans Memorial Wall

GREAT FALLS, MONTANA, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Space Force Association (SFA) announced that its President, Bill Woolf, was the keynote speaker at the United States Space Force Seal unveiling ceremony on the Montana Veterans Memorial Wall. The event took place on June 27, 2023, in Great Falls. The Veterans Memorial Wall honors the distinguished service of Montana's veterans and commemorates the historical establishment of the United States Space Force.

As the President of the Space Force Association, Bill Woolf has been a prominent advocate for the nation's space defense efforts and has played a pivotal role in raising awareness about the importance of space-related initiatives. Woolf, a retired Col. in the USAF, has an extensive aerospace defense background and founded the Space Force Association to support the USSF Guardians and is committed to achieve superior national space power by shaping a Space Force that provides credible deterrence in competition, dominant capability in combat, and professional services for all partners and allies. The Space Force Association also offers online space training and certification programs through Global Space University.

The unveiling ceremony marks a significant milestone in recognizing the achievements and sacrifices of Montana's veterans, highlighting the state's profound contribution to the nation's defense and the evolution of the U.S. military's presence in space. The addition of the Space Force Seal on the Montana Veterans Memorial Wall symbolizes the unity between past, present, and future generations of service members, further solidifying the connection between Montana and the nation's space defense efforts.

Click to watch KRTV's full coverage of the ceremony.

Rhonda Sheya
Space Force Association
+1 720-345-4969
rhonda.sheya@ussfa.org
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube

You just read:

SFA President Bill Woolf delivers keynote for unveiling of US Space Force Seal at the Montana Veterans Memorial Wall

Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Military Industry, U.S. Politics, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Rhonda Sheya
Space Force Association
+1 720-345-4969 rhonda.sheya@ussfa.org
Company/Organization
Space Force Association

Colorado Springs, Colorado,
United States
+1 720-345-4969
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

The Space Force Association (SFA) is the only independent, 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that serves as a professional military association whose sole focus is supporting the United States Space Force, United States Space Command, U.S. national spacepower at large, and our global partners and allies' efforts in space exploration. Its core functions are to research, inform, and advocate to achieve superior spacepower by shaping a Space Force that provides credible deterrence in competition, dominant capability in combat, and professional services for all partners. In addition, the SFA has an essential function to provide support for the men and women of the U.S. Space Force. Membership is open to both military and civilians. For more information on the SFA, please visit ussfa.org.

Space Force Association

More From This Author
SFA President Bill Woolf delivers keynote for unveiling of US Space Force Seal at the Montana Veterans Memorial Wall
SFA Offers Free Membership for Military and Federal Government Civilians in Honor of Public Service Recognition Week
392d Combat Training Squadron Meets CSO's Intent with Expanded Exercise Program
View All Stories From This Author