SFA President Bill Woolf delivers keynote for unveiling of US Space Force Seal at the Montana Veterans Memorial Wall
Space Force Association President Bill Woolf Delivered a Keynote Address at the Unveiling of the US Space Force Seal on the Montana Veterans Memorial WallGREAT FALLS, MONTANA, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Space Force Association (SFA) announced that its President, Bill Woolf, was the keynote speaker at the United States Space Force Seal unveiling ceremony on the Montana Veterans Memorial Wall. The event took place on June 27, 2023, in Great Falls. The Veterans Memorial Wall honors the distinguished service of Montana's veterans and commemorates the historical establishment of the United States Space Force.
As the President of the Space Force Association, Bill Woolf has been a prominent advocate for the nation's space defense efforts and has played a pivotal role in raising awareness about the importance of space-related initiatives. Woolf, a retired Col. in the USAF, has an extensive aerospace defense background and founded the Space Force Association to support the USSF Guardians and is committed to achieve superior national space power by shaping a Space Force that provides credible deterrence in competition, dominant capability in combat, and professional services for all partners and allies. The Space Force Association also offers online space training and certification programs through Global Space University.
The unveiling ceremony marks a significant milestone in recognizing the achievements and sacrifices of Montana's veterans, highlighting the state's profound contribution to the nation's defense and the evolution of the U.S. military's presence in space. The addition of the Space Force Seal on the Montana Veterans Memorial Wall symbolizes the unity between past, present, and future generations of service members, further solidifying the connection between Montana and the nation's space defense efforts.
Click to watch KRTV's full coverage of the ceremony.
Rhonda Sheya
Space Force Association
+1 720-345-4969
rhonda.sheya@ussfa.org
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube