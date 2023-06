Daily attendance report certifications for the 2022-2023 school year are due on Saturday, July 15th. All reports must be reviewed and certified in NEO by superintendents in all LEAs.

This report is looking at individual days of attendance entered into Synergy for each student including Present, Unexcused, and Excused days of attendance.

Reporting Resources:

For training in the completion of these reports please contact Data Quality Trainer Alexandra.Cookson@maine.gov or call 207-446-3897

For issues with reports in Synergy and/or NEO please contact MEDMS.Helpdesk@maine.gov or call 207-624-6896