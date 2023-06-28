ROCK BOTTOM BREWERY INTRODUCES IRRESISTIBLE WEEKDAY SPECIALS IN DENVER
Unite your love for exceptional craft beers and delectable cuisine with unbeatable weekday dealsDENVER, CO, USA, June 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Rock Bottom Restaurant & Brewery, a friendly craft brewery and gourmet eatery is known for brewed in-house beers and seltzers handcrafted by local brewmasters, is launching an array of enticing weekday specials that will make your tastebuds dance and your wallet rejoice.
Whether you're craving a mouthwatering steak to kick off the week, looking for a midweek drink to sip, or simply wanting to gather with friends and family for an extraordinary dining experience, Rock Bottom Brewery has you covered. Rock Bottom’s unwavering commitment to culinary excellence and outstanding service ensures that every visit becomes an unforgettable moment.
Head on down to Rock Bottom Brewery to indulge in early week specials:
- Free Beer Monday: Enjoy a free pint with any steak. Available with all steaks*.
- Two Dollar Tuesday: Savor select pints from their handcrafted brew selection for just $2.
- Wine Wednesdays: Buy any bottle of wine and receive a delicious, flatbread pizza free*.
“We are excited to introduce our early week deals, with a chance to savor exceptional cuisine at an incredible value,” said Windi Cooper, Sr. Director of Marketing for Rock Bottom Brewery. “We believe that great food should be accessible to all, and these specials allow us to share our culinary passion with even more people in our community.”
Rock Bottom combines great food, handcrafted beer, amazing service, and Denver’s vibrant atmosphere. Guests can enjoy these early week specials at Mile High Pool Bar, Back Half Pool Bar, or our raised dining area.
Rock Bottom Brewery has four locations in Denver. To learn more visit https://rockbottom.com.
*Excludes Happy Hour and other discounts.
About Rock Bottom Restaurant & Brewery
Rock Bottom is a friendly neighborhood bar, gourmet eatery, and craft brewery offering brewed in-house beers and seltzers handcrafted by local brew masters. The first Rock Bottom Restaurant & Brewery opened in the heart of Downtown Denver in 1991 and now has 13 locations across the United States. With thousands of original brews and hundreds of the industry’s most esteemed medals and awards, Rock Bottom is a pioneer among American Craft Brewers.
About SPB Hospitality
Headquartered in Houston, Texas, SPB Hospitality is a leading operator and franchisor of full-service dining restaurants, spanning a national footprint of hundreds of restaurants and breweries in 35 states and the District of Columbia. The Company’s diverse portfolio of restaurant brands includes Logan’s Roadhouse, Krystal Restaurants, Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom, J. Alexander’s, Stoney River Steakhouse, and a collection of restaurant-brewery brands, including Rock Bottom Restaurant & Brewery and Gordon Biersch Brewery Restaurant. SPB Hospitality also operates a collection of specialty restaurant concepts including ChopHouse & Brewery, Big River Grille & Brewing Works, A1A Ale Works Restaurant & Taproom, Ragtime Tavern Seafood & Grill, and Seven Bridges Grille & Brewery.
