Miller & Smith: The Power of Partnership in Real Estate Development
Behind the Scenes of the 55+ Clubhouse at Cascades at Embrey Mill: A Testament to Collaborative Success and Innovative Problem Solving
I thrive on problem-solving. Identifying a challenge and finding a solution is the most rewarding aspect of my work.”STAFFORD, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Founded in 1964, Miller & Smith, one of the D.C. region's largest privately-owned real estate companies, exhibits the power of partnership and collaboration in real estate development. The successful build of the 55+ exclusive Clubhouse at Cascades at Embrey Mill, led by Jolette Reimann, Vice President of Purchasing, is a prime example of the firm's innovative solutions and strategic partnerships.
— Jolette Reimann, Vice President of Purchasing
A vital Miller & Smith team member for over three decades, Reimann's journey from Settlement Coordinator to VP of Purchasing epitomizes the firm's commitment to nurturing talent and promoting professional development. "The company provides a platform for growth, gives voice to every individual, and fosters excellence across diverse fields," states Reimann.
Miller & Smith's reputation as a dependable partner is rooted in Reimann's proactive involvement with every department, from leadership to project coordinators and field superintendents. This level of commitment enables Miller & Smith to consistently deliver innovative and creative solutions to complex real estate challenges, building trust among its development partners.
Reimann shared, "I thrive on problem-solving. Identifying a challenge and finding a solution is the most rewarding aspect of my work." This ethos is embodied in the completion of the 55+ Clubhouse at Cascades at Embrey Mill, showcasing the collaborative strength and creative problem-solving abilities of Miller & Smith and its partners.
The private Cascade Clubhouse’s state-of-the-art facilities exemplify the fruitful relationships that Miller & Smith has cultivated with its trade partners, architects and engineers. The villa-style homes at Cascades at Embrey Mill, priced from the upper $400,000s, are a testament to Miller & Smith's relaxed-timeless design and elevated look approach that caters to 55+ Active Adults offering an optimal balance between space and flexibility.
Highlighting the Rainier plan, a pioneering design concept from the Miller & Smith team, these villa homes showcase a seamless flow between rooms, main-level primary suite, walk-in closets, and various optional features, underscoring Miller & Smith's ability to customize solutions. Cascades at Embrey Mill is located at 247 Smokebush Drive, Stafford, Virginia, and is open daily from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Located in Stafford, Virginia, Cascades at Embrey Mill promotes an active lifestyle and is easily accessible via I-95, connecting residents to various national hotspots within minutes. For more information on Cascades at Embrey Mill, visit the Miller & Smith website, or contact the onsite sales manager, Debora Flora at 703-300-1333.
Miller & Smith continues to seek new ways to leverage its expertise and resources in partnership with other organizations, affirming its position as a trustworthy collaborator to builders, developers and stakeholders in the real estate industry. For additional community information on Miller & Smith and its strategic partnerships, visit https://www.millerandsmithcompanies.com.
About Miller & Smith: Founded in 1964, Miller & Smith has been one of the Washington area’s top privately owned building and development firms for over 55 years. Active in residential and commercial real estate, the company has earned a reputation for creating innovative and imaginative homes and communities. Since 1964, Miller & Smith has built over 6,500 single-family homes, over 10,000 townhomes and over 2,000 condominiums and has developed over 14,000 homesites in 135 communities throughout Maryland and Virginia. The company is headquartered in Vienna, Virginia. For more information, visit the website at www.millerandsmithcompanies.com or call 703-821-2500.
Carol L Morgan
Denim Marketing
+1 7703833360
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram