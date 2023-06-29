Oncology Data Advisor® Releases Exclusive Video and Podcast Interviews From the 2023 ASCO Annual Meeting

At the 2023 ASCO Annual Meeting in Chicago, Oncology Data Advisor® had the privilege of interviewing many distinguished speakers about their work and research.

ROCHELLE PARK, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- At the 2023 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting in Chicago, Oncology Data Advisor had the privilege of interviewing many distinguished physician, nurse, pharmacist, pathologist, and patient advocate speakers about their work and research. These exclusive video and podcast playlists feature more than 30 conversations on a range of topics in oncology treatment and patient care, including the following:• Coaching Cancer Survivors Through Digital Health With Robin Lally, PhD, and Marilyn Hammer, PhD• Exciting New Directions for Oncology Data Advisor With Thomas Abrams, MD, Editor in Chief• Pickles Group: Supporting Kids Impacted by Parental Cancer With Cassy Horton• Exploring Primary Overall Survival Results of Axicabtagene Ciloleucel in the ZUMA-7 Trial With Jason Westin, MD• HemePath Hub: A Unique Learning Opportunity for Hematologic Cancers With Aamir Ehsan, MD, and Bridget Herschap, MD, of CorePath Laboratories• Medical Cannabis Educational Training for Oncology Fellows With Deepa Rangachari, MD• Understanding Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity Data Collection With Mandi Pratt-Chapman, MD• Expanding Global Health Education Through Video and Social Media With Yan Leyfman, MD• Groundbreaking Results of Mirvetuximab Soravtansine for Ovarian Cancer With Kathleen Moore, MD• And many more!At the conclusion of each interview, hear exclusive insights from each speaker regarding how they strive to achieve the theme of ASCO 2023, “Partnering with Patients,” in their practice and research.View the full podcast and video playlists on SoundCloud and YouTube to hear these valuable conversations, and follow Oncology Data Advisor on Twitter to further explore expert perspectives in oncology. Additionally, be sure to visit Oncology Data Advisor’s Fellows Forum ( https://oncdata.com/fellows-forum ), a new resource featuring expert perspectives created by and geared toward Hematology/Oncology Fellows.About Oncology Data Advisor and i3 HealthOncology Data Advisor delivers up-to-date, clinically relevant content spanning new drug approvals and cutting-edge scientific breakthroughs, to interviews and commentary from key opinion leaders. Content is carefully tailored to give readers a succinct overview of the latest advances that are directly applicable to their patients and practices.i3 Health's mission is to enhance the proficiency of the multidisciplinary team by providing evidence-based, fair-balanced CME/NCPD/CPE-approved activities that address identified professional practice gaps and unmet educational needs. i3 Health is accredited by the Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education (ACCME) to provide continuing medical education for physicians and is accredited with distinction as a provider of NCPD by the American Nurses Credentialing Center's (ANCC) Commission on Accreditation.

