Mattress Warehouse Opens New Pleasant Hills, PA Store, Bolsters Western Pennsylvania Footprint
Grand Opening comes at an ideal time as consumers prepare to take advantage of holiday deals and July 4th savingsFREDERICK, MD, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Mattress Warehouse (mattresswarehouse.com), the No. 1 independently-owned American retailer with more than 300 stores throughout the Mid-Atlantic region, announced today the grand opening of a new Pleasant Hills, Pennsylvania retail store.
The new store will be located at 511 Clairton Boulevard in the Southland Shopping Center. The new 8,000 square foot retail space has already brought numerous new job opportunities to Pleasant Hills and surrounding communities.
“We’re very excited to expand our presence in Western Pennsylvania and for the chance to share our expertise and wide array of top bedding brands and sleep technologies with more of the Pittsburgh suburbs,” stated SVP Sales, Chris Stelzl
“Mattress Warehouse is all about improving the lives of our guests through better sleep. Our sleep professionals leverage the latest technology to identify the unique needs of our guests and then match those needs to the best product for them. We look forward to serving the community in our store and out in the Pleasant Hills community,” Stelzl added.
The new Pleasant Hills, Pennsylvania location is yet another sign that Mattress Warehouse’s growth strategy—to hit 500 total stores across the next few years—is in full swing. This store marks the 9th Mattress Warehouse location to open so far this year, with many more scheduled in the coming months.
“We’re a company that is committed to the future of better quality sleep. Our expansion strategy is propelled by our commitment to smart investments in our team, our distribution infrastructure, and our new retail locations. The new Pleasant Hills store broadens our reach in Pennsylvania and is in line with our mission: Improving lives through quality sleep. We continuously strive to deliver the best sleep expertise and top-of-the-line products on time and at terrific prices,” stated Mattress Warehouse President and CEO Bill Papettas.
