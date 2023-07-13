DELFINA USA AND S&R SPORT PARTNER WITH TWO-TIME OLYMPIC AND WORLD CHAMPION MADDIE MUSSELMAN
The Award-Winning Water Polo Player Joins the Delfina Family as the Brand Rapidly Expands into The American Aquatics Sports Market
I have no doubt that our joined commitment on inspiring young water polo athletes will help continue the growth and success of this amazing sport in our country.”TORRANCE, CALIFORNIA, USA, July 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Delfina USA and S&R Sport, the exclusive U.S. distributor for their premier team gear, are thrilled to announce an official partnership with water polo star player Maddie Musselman. The MVP and two-time Olympic gold medalist from Rio de Janeiro 2016 and Tokyo 2020 is set to represent the brands as she embarks for her fifth World Aquatics Championships with the U.S. National Team, set to start on July 14th, 2023 in Fukuoka, Japan. The competition is also the first official qualification for the Olympic games in Paris next year.
— Steve Granick
“I have no doubt this partnership marks the beginning of an amazing collaboration that will impact the entire sport of water polo,” shares Musselman. "As a passionate athlete who values integrity, I see a remarkable synergy between my personal mission and S&R Sport’s longstanding reputation as an industry leader. What I love the most about this opportunity is that it allows me to share my story and inspire future generations of water polo athletes,” she continues.
The new sponsorship marks a significant milestone for S&R Sport as Delfina USA continues to make waves in the water polo industry as a premier team gear supplier. Now joining forces with Musselman, who is widely recognized as one of the world's top water polo players, the collaboration promises to be a game changer in the world of women’s water polo and beyond. "We are thrilled to welcome Maddie to the Delfina USA family," said Steve Granick, President and Co-Founder of S&R Sport. “I have no doubt that our joined commitment on inspiring young water polo athletes will help continue the growth and success of this amazing sport in our country,"
The initial 18-month partnership will allow for the award-winning player to participate in numerous appearances, including water polo camps, representing both Delfina USA and S&R Sport. The UCLA alumna and SoCal-based S&R Sport don’t stop there, as a part of the collaboration they will also be releasing a limited-edition Maddie Musselman collection, inspired by the athlete's vibrant personality and passion for the game of water polo. The launch is set for August of this year. Sign up and be the first one to know about it by visiting www.srsport.com and entering your name and email address at the bottom of the home page.
#
About S&R Sport
S&R Sport is dedicated to helping water polo and competitive swimmers reach their full potential. For more than 30 years, S&R Sport has been led by UCLA Bruin Water Polo alum Steve Granick who has continued to play and coach in the sport he loves. The company is a leading U.S. distributor of nearly every major water polo brand and a trusted source for quality aquatic sport products and custom gear by thousands of teams across the country. The SoCal company provides an unparalleled level of customer service that ensures customers meet their goals while also providing them with expert product knowledge. S&R Sport’s mission is to develop loyal customers by meeting and exceeding expectations and contributing to their success and happiness – it’s why they strive for excellence each day! Through the values of integrity, expertise, innovation, passion, customer service, reliability & teamwork their vision is to remain the number one source for aquatic sport products across North America.
Nina Sadauskas
Delfina USA
+1 303-667-1317
email us here