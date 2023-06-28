The Art Institute of Atlanta to Host DeKalb County's annual High School C.H.E.F. Camp Summer Program

Students are pictured learning culinary techniques.

On Thursday, June 29, Ai Atlanta’s culinary program will open its kitchen doors to provide students with hands-on, fast-moving, culinary learning experiences.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, USA, June 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- As part of an exciting collaboration with DeKalb County School District (DCSD) and Byron Hospitality, The Art Institute of Atlanta (Ai Atlanta) will again host the annual Culinary and Hospitality Entrepreneurs of the Future (C.H.E.F) Camp Summer Program. Ai Atlanta’s culinary program will open its kitchen doors and provide C.H.E.F. Camp students in Grades 9-12 with hands-on, fast-moving, professionally-led culinary learning experiences.

Broadening their knowledge in the industry, students will have the opportunity to learn everything from fundamentals like kitchen tools and culinary techniques and shopping for ingredients to learning how to manage a commercial kitchen and networking with culinary and hospitality professionals.

When:
Thursday, June 29th
9:30 AM - 1:15 PM

Where:
Room #500 - Kitchen on The Art Institute of Atlanta Campus (in Sandy Springs, GA)

Members involved:
The Art Institute of Atlanta, DeKalb County Public Schools, & Byron Hospitality

Consulting Member Point of Contact: Lindsey Morgan (Dean of Academic Affairs at The Art Institute of Atlanta), Chef Keio Gayden (CTAE Instructional Coordinator with DCSD), Chef Simone Byron (CEO of Byron Hospitality Consulting)

Through this experience, DeKalb County students gain valuable and full-spectrum insights into the culinary and hospitality industries from professional and nationally-recognized chefs in those industries at the industry-grade Ai Atlanta Kitchen.

For more information on Culinary Degree Programs at The Art Institute of Atlanta visit https://www.artinstitutes.edu/atlanta/academics/culinary-arts.


The Art Institutes (Ai)
The Art Institutes is a system of private schools throughout the United States. Programs, credential levels, technology, and scheduling options vary by school and are subject to change. Not all programs are available to residents of all U.S. states. Administrative office: The Art Institutes, 6600 Peachtree Dunwoody Road N.E., 100 Embassy Row, Atlanta, GA 30328. ©2023. The Arts Institutes International LLC. All rights reserved.

Lindsey Morgan
The Art Institute of Atlanta
+1 770-394-8300
lemorgan@aii.edu
The Art Institute of Atlanta to Host DeKalb County's annual High School C.H.E.F. Camp Summer Program

Contact
Lindsey Morgan
The Art Institute of Atlanta
+1 770-394-8300 lemorgan@aii.edu
