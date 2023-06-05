Miami International University of Art & Design's SWIM SHOW Hits the Runway June 8th at PARAISO Miami Beach
Miami International University of Art and Design (MIUAD) will host its annual SWIM SHOW on Thursday, June 8th @ 2 PM at PARAISO Miami Beach for Miami Swim Week.MIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, June 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Miami International University of Art and Design (MIUAD) will host its annual SWIM SHOW on Thursday, June 8th where talented Fashion Design students from the Associate and Bachelor programs will present their latest collections at PARAISO Miami Beach during the highly anticipated Miami Swim Week.
"It’s always a privilege for our students to showcase their designs at such an international event. This year we couldn’t be more proud of our student designers' hard work," said Oscar Lopez, Fashion Department Chair at MIUAD.
Last year, for the first time ever, MIUAD's SWIM SHOW brought together students, graduates, and alumni, in the same show, to honor their alma mater. This year, MIUAD will celebrate its first collaboration with AMER_ICAN presenting a unique and exciting capsule collection designed by a select group of senior students. AMER_ICAN’s mission is to inspire audiences to be the difference that makes a difference. As such, AMER_ICAN will be awarding a $1,000 scholarship to the winner of the student runway show.
“We believe our individual power is our collective power,” said Vesna Cremona, Founder of AMER_ICAN. “I am proud to partner with the talented team at MIUAD. Together, we can create a culture of participation and contribution.”
“This year’s SWIM SHOW shouldn’t be missed. Our talented students and alumni have some incredible collections ready for the runway,” said Nestor Camacho, Lead Faculty for Fashion Design at MIUAD.
MIUAD's SWIM SHOW
Thursday, June 8th at 2 PM
PARAISO Collins Park Tent
2100 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139
Tickets/Donations:
In an effort to continue preparing students for positions in the fashion and design industry, MIUAD encourages the community to support and contribute to its mission. Donations are graciously accepted and go directly towards funding students' annual fashion activities. To purchase tickets or make a charitable donation, visit https://bit.ly/swimweek23.
To follow along with all the looks via Instagram, visit:
@miamiintluniversity
@paraisomiamibeach
@amer_icanican
MIUAD SWIM SHOW 2023 Designers:
Unless otherwise indicated, all students attend Miami International University of Art & Design:
Monica Gordon, Bachelor of Fine Arts in Fashion Design
Raul Martinez, Bachelor of Fine Arts in Fashion Design
Antonio Rodriguez, Bachelor of Fine Arts in Fashion Design (The Art Institute of Dallas, a branch of Miami International University of Art & Design (Dallas))
Ana Viteri, Bachelor of Fine Arts in Fashion Design
Elizabeth Cardozo, Bachelor of Fine Arts in Fashion Design
Minerva Benitez, Bachelor of Fine Arts in Fashion Design
Wood-Bloindy Mathurin, Bachelor of Fine Arts in Fashion Design
Valentina Penaranda, Bachelor of Fine Arts in Fashion Design
Zechariah Singh, Associate of Arts in Fashion Design
Gregory Flesh, Bachelor of Fine Arts in Fashion Design
Julian Mansilla, Associate of Arts in Fashion Design
Emily Molina, Bachelor of Fine Arts in Fashion Design
Nathalie Rosel, Bachelor of Fine Arts in Fashion Design
Ashley Rodriguez, Bachelor of Fine Arts in Fashion Design (The Art Institute of Dallas, a branch of Miami International University of Art & Design (Dallas))
Adora Butler, Bachelor of Fine Arts in Fashion Design (The Art Institute of Dallas, a branch of Miami International University of Art & Design (Dallas))
Jordan Rafn, Bachelor of Fine Arts in Fashion Design
Taylor Crosley, Bachelor of Fine Arts in Fashion Design
Carolina Rinchere, Bachelor of Fine Arts in Fashion Design
Monica Czukerberg, Master of Fine Arts
Find the full PARAISO Miami Beach Swim Week schedule here. For more information on Miami International University of Art & Design (MIUAD) and its program offerings in Fashion Design and Fashion Merchandising, visit www.artinstitutes.edu/miami.
About Miami International University of Art & Design (MIUAD)
Founded in 1965, Miami International University of Art & Design is located near the heart of the arts district offering degree programs in the areas of Fashion, Media Arts and Design. Miami International University of Art & Design is one of The Art Institutes, a system of private schools throughout the United States. Programs, credential levels, technology, and scheduling options vary by school and are subject to change. Not all programs are available to residents of all U.S. states. Miami International University of Art & Design, 1501 Biscayne Boulevard, Suite 100, Miami, FL 33132-1418 © 2023. The Arts Institutes International LLC. All rights reserved.
