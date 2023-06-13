The Art Institute of Atlanta to Celebrate Commencement Ceremony June 16; Jeremy Anderson to Deliver Commencement Speech
The Art Institute of Atlanta (Ai Atlanta) will celebrate its 2023 graduates during its commencement ceremony on Friday, June 16th at the Riverside EpiCenter.ATLANTA, GA, USA, June 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Art Institute of Atlanta (Ai Atlanta) will celebrate its 2023 graduates during its commencement ceremony on Friday, June 16th at 11:00 AM at the Riverside EpiCenter in Austell, GA.
Delivering the commencement speech will be Atlanta-based renowned motivational speaker, Jeremy Anderson. A successful motivator and world traveler, Anderson’s greatest source of pride is his family. He resides in Atlanta, Georgia, with his wife Traci and their two children, Jewel and Jaxon. The couple has been happily married for 13 years. In 2012, they decided to leave their thriving careers behind and embark on a mission to impact people's lives through Anderson’s professional speaking. When he's not traveling and delivering speeches, he dedicates his undivided attention to his children, Jewel and Jaxon. Anderson firmly believes that being a husband and a father are his two most important roles and responsibilities in life.
"It’s an honor to host Jeremy Anderson and I know our graduates will find him inspiring,“ said Elden Monday, Interim Campus President of The Art Institute of Atlanta.
“We are incredibly proud of our students for reaching this milestone in their academic careers and look forward to seeing their myriad of future accomplishments.”
In addition, graduates, families, and attendees will enjoy exciting performances by The Atlanta Drumline and The SEEiT Choir! - the premier industry choir of choice.
Graduation Event Details:
Friday, June 16, 2023
11:00 AM EST
Riverside EpiCenter (135 Riverside Parkway, Austell, GA 30168)
For more information on The Art Institutes' creative programs see: https://www.artinstitutes.edu/.
The Art Institutes (Ai)
The Art Institutes is a system of private schools throughout the United States. Programs, credential levels, technology, and scheduling options vary by school and are subject to change. Not all programs are available to residents of all U.S. states. Administrative office: The Art Institutes, 6600 Peachtree Dunwoody Road N.E., Atlanta, GA 30328. ©2023. The Arts Institutes International LLC. All rights reserved.
Media Contact:
Anthony Shorter
The Art Institute of Atlanta
+1 770-689-4788
ashorter@aii.edu
