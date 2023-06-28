The Global Foundation for Peace through Soccer Joined with the Leones Negros from Mexico to Conduct Youth Soccer Camps
It has been an honor to work with the wonderful people from the Leones Negros soccer team and the University of Guadalajara in Mexico. We're looking forward to more soccer camps ...”KANSAS CITY, KANSAS, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Foundation for Peace through Soccer, an international non-profit organization dedicated to spreading a mission of peace through soccer around the world, joined with the Mexican professional soccer club—Leones Negros—of the Liga de Expansion in Mexico to conduct a free youth soccer clinic in Olathe, Kansas on Saturday, June 24, 2023. The Global Foundation’s free soccer clinic was well attended, with over 80 youth participants, along with an additional 60 community supporters, onlookers, and attendees.
Given the importance and significance of Hispanic-Latino communities throughout North America, The Global Foundation for Peace through Soccer, “The Soccer Academy” television show, and Leones Negros of the University of Guadalajara have united forces to bring Mexican professional soccer clinics to the United States to improve soccer skills, to promote basic human values, and to boost self-esteem.
The “Global Foundation-Leones Negros” soccer clinics in metro Kansas City on June 24, 2023 featured administrators and coaches from Leones Negros of Mexico and the University of Guadalajara including Dr. Gabriel Flores Allende, the “Director de Filiales y Copa del club Universitario,” and Coach Paco Figueroa, the assistant coach to the “Coordinador del CID Leones Negros Tecnológico.”
“The Global Foundation for Peace through Soccer” is the co-producer of “The Soccer Academy” television program. “The Soccer Academy” television show is an uplifting, encouraging, and inspirational travelogue program for kids, families, young adults, and coaches around the world. In the U.S., the show is broadcast each week on the entire LATV television network platform nationally in over 40 cities, including in and throughout the Los Angeles area (see www.latv.com and www.SoccerAcademy.tv).
“The Soccer Academy” is distributed internationally by The Television Syndication Co., Inc. (TVS) (see www.tvsco.com).
The host of “The Soccer Academy” television show and the Executive Director of “The Global Foundation for Peace through Soccer,” Antonio Soave, said: “It has been an honor to work with the wonderful people from the Leones Negros soccer team and the University of Guadalajara in Mexico. We're looking forward to more soccer camps, soccer conferences, and educational conferences later in 2023 and into 2023. It is also an honor to serve the underprivileged children in our communities at home and around the world.”
“The Soccer Academy” television program has produced some of its other episodes in countries such as Spain, Italy, Syria, Jordan, Israel, Portugal, and Morocco. Upcoming episodes are expected to be filmed in the countries of Croatia, Brazil, and Argentina.
