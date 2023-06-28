Eneranova, Debuting the New ETA Series
Enernova, company specializes in providing energy solutions to businesses and individuals, is pleased to introduce the ETA Series 2023 portable power stations.
Enernova, a company that specializes in providing energy solutions to businesses and individuals, is pleased to introduce the ETA Series 2023 portable power stations. The powerful breakthrough ETA series is available and on sale this month.
The ETA series consists of three models: ETA, ETA Pro, and ETA Ultra, with capacities of 288Wh, 1050Wh, and 2160Wh, respectively.The ETA series are value-priced but high tech. It’s maybe the most cost-effective option among similar products that Enernova outperforms.
Solar batteries are an integral part of a home’s energy independence. Here, Enernova experts explain how their solar batteries work.
Enernova’s process begins with their solar panels. Sunlight hits the panels, which convert the visible light into an electrical current. The DC electricity produced by Enernova’s solar system can then either be converted to AC power or kept as DC power, depending on whether the system uses an AC or a DC battery. More on that a little later.
The Benefits of Enernova’s Solar Power Stations
Enernova’s portable power station offers excellent value for money
They use LiFePO4 (Lithium Iron Phosphate) batteries, LiFePO4 batteries are considered safer than ternary lithium batteries (most of other brands' products use) as they have a higher thermal stability and are less prone to thermal runaway reactions. Also, LiFePO4 batteries have a longer lifespan and lower maintenance costs.
The output power of ETA series is very high, even the smallest models can reach 600W output power. High output means it can provide electricity for more devices.
Because of the use of fast charging technology greatly improves the ETA series charging time, even with the 2160Wh ETA Ultra, which can be fully charged in 2 hours.
Enernova also incorporates excellent portability into the product, with shoulder straps, carry handles, and trolleys making it easy to take this reliable power device with you wherever you go.
With an Enernova battery, instead of going to the grid, the extra electricity the solar system is producing flows into the battery and charges it up. Eneranova has built the best fast charging system available; faster than the more expensive less technical models.
Enernova’s green energy solutions are essential to combat climate change and environmental degradation. Enernova’s ortable power stations are a game-changer for reducing your carbon footprint. Enernova’s portable power stations harness renewable energy, minimize emissions and provide clean and sustainable electricity making them essential for a green future.
Through the use of Enernova’s portable power stations individuals and communities can actively contribute to a sustainable world and create a healthier planet for future generations. Enernova believes it's our shared responsibility to prioritize renewable energy and portable power in our electricity consumption to ensure a brighter and cleaner future for all. Enernova is leading the way.
About Enernova
“Ener” means energy, "Nova" is a Latin word that translates to "new" or "young" in English. It is often used to indicate something new, fresh, or innovative. Enernova's portable solar energy storage products offer a perfect balance of environmental sustainability, portability, and power. Whether used outdoors or kept at home or in the office as an emergency backup during power outages, Enernova is in a league all its own.
