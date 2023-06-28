New York Department of State Announces Final Payment of Nearly $600,000 Award to Washington County for Project to Achieve Local Government Efficiencies and Savings

The New York Department of State today announced the final payment of a $590,031 award to Washington County to achieve local government efficiencies and savings through its Countywide Property Reevaluation Program. The grant was awarded in 2018 through the Department of State’s Local Government Efficiency Grant Program, which provides competitive grants to local governments to develop and implement new opportunities for financial savings and operational efficiencies.

“In New York we are working together with our local governments to create efficiencies that better serve the public and achieve taxpayer savings,” Secretary of State Robert J. Rodriguez said. “Through our Local Government Efficiency Grant Program, Washington County created an innovative program that reduced duplicative tasks and improved transparency and productivity, serving as yet another example of how good government action can deliver for taxpayers.”

Washington County’s Countywide Property Reevaluation Program identifies shared real property services that can produce local government efficiencies and savings. Through this project, Washington County conducted a one-time revaluation of tax parcels to achieve a uniform assessment value across the county. The County also gained notable operational efficiencies through the project by reducing duplicative tasks, creating uniform assessment and professional standards, ensuring transparency in record keeping and maintaining uniform level of assessment services county-wide.

The project began in 2021 and was completed in 2022. The total project cost was $655,590, and the Department of State has reimbursed the County for 90% of the project cost with this $590,031 grant.

Washington County Board of Supervisors Chairman Robert Henke said, “Washington County understands the importance to our families and taxpayers that government functions effectively and efficiently. We are happy to have worked with our partners in government to deliver streamlined assessments and reduce duplicative work.”

Senator Dan Stec said, "The Local Government Efficiency Grant Program is a key resource in helping local governments achieve efficiencies and savings, without decreasing essential services and programs. Washington County's Countywide Property Reevaluation Program was a key initiative for the county and I'm pleased to see it receive nearly $600,000 for its successful effort in reducing the burden on taxpayers."

Senator Jacob Ashby said, "I'd like to commend Washington County's leadership team for generating a winning proposal, and I want to thank the administration for ensuring that all of these worthwhile funds were distributed. Streamlining government, finding efficiencies and sharing services is what it's all about, and I'm grateful that these resources were put to good use in our district.”

Assemblywoman Carrie Woerner said, “I applaud Washington County for submitting such an excellent county-wide, money saving program and being awarded the competitive NYS Department of State’s Local Government Efficiency Grant five years ago. The Washington County’s Property Re-evaluation Program was selected amongst other grant applicants because of its well thought out plan, involvement of the public and its benefits to the taxpayers. I’m excited to learn that the final reimbursement payment has been made. Creating uniform assessments and professional standards will no doubt improve efficiency and save the taxpayers of Washington County money. That’s good governance. Congratulations to all involved!”

Assemblyman Scott Bendett said, “I am very proud that the Department of State’s Local Government Efficiency Grant Program (LGEG) selected Washington County to receive this grant. Washington County’s Countywide Property and Reevaluation Program worked diligently to identify ways local governments could work more efficiently and save money for future projects. The reimbursement Washington County will receive as a result of this grant will allow it to set future goals that will benefit the community.”

Assemblyman Matthew Simpson said, “This funding is a testament to countless hours of work and collaboration amongst local officials to deliver better government, better service, and better use of tax-payer dollars. Hats off to the men and women who helped make this a reality.”

Washington County’s award was selected as one of 13 total awards among 21 applicants for the 2018 Local Government Efficiency Grant (LGEG) funding. Applications were submitted through the state's Consolidated Funding Application (CFA) process and subsequently graded on various criteria including, but not limited to:

return on investment to taxpayers

project scale

scope

municipal readiness

public engagement

work plan

budget detail

Additionally, pursuant to the LGEG guidance, applications must include at least two eligible local government entities.

LGEG grant applications may fall into two categories - implementation grants or planning grants. Implementation grants may award municipalities with up to $200,000 for each involved municipality, with a maximum cumulative grant award of up to $1,000,000. For implementation grants, the local minimum match is 10%. For planning grants, awards may be granted up to $12,500 for each participating municipality with maximum project costs not exceeding $100,000. For these grants, the minimum required local match is $50,000 of project planning costs.

The LGEG grant program is just one of the grant programs administered by the Division of Local Government Services within the Department of State. The Division provides technical assistance and competitive grants to local governments. For more information on LGEG or any programs administered by the Division, please contact [email protected] or call 518-473-3355.