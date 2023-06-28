Tax Commissioner Reports Increase in Taxable Sales and Purchases

Bismarck, N.D. – Tax Commissioner Brian Kroshus announced today that North Dakota’s taxable sales and purchases for the first quarter of 2023 are up 21.4% compared to the same timeframe in 2022. Taxable sales and purchases for January, February and March of 2023 were $5.7 billion.

“We experienced significant year-over-year growth throughout 2022 in taxable sales and purchases. That same growth is continuing into 2023, reflecting our strong state economy,” said Tax Commissioner Brian Kroshus.

Fourteen out of 15 major industry sectors report taxable sales and purchases increases when compared to the first quarter of 2022. Most notably, the mining and oil extraction sector increased by $258 million (a 58.8% increase) and the wholesale trade sector increased by $429 million (a 40.8% increase).

“North Dakota’s largest two industries, energy and agriculture, again led the way. Both benefitted from favorable commodity pricing during the first quarter. Associated sales tax collections influenced by those sectors, were also a factor in the state’s eighth consecutive quarter of growth,” said Kroshus.

Percent changes for the first quarter of 2023 (compared to the first quarter of 2022) for the four largest cities in North Dakota were as follows:

Bismarck – Increase of 5.7%

Fargo – Increase of 5.5%

Grand Forks – Increase of 15.8%

Minot – Increase of 15.5%

Of the 50 largest cities in North Dakota, the highest percentage of increases for the first quarter of 2023 (compared to the first quarter of 2022) were as follows:

New Town – Increase 148.7%

Hazen – Increase 134.8%

Crosby – Increase 59.3%

Hillsboro – Increase 58.6%

Harvey – Increase 58.4%

Counties with the highest percentage of increases for the first quarter of 2023 (compared to the first quarter of 2022) were as follows:

Billings County – Increase 98.8%

Mountrail County – Increase 81.4%

Logan County – Increase 61.6%

Mercer County – Increase 60.5%

Grant County – Increase 56.4%

The complete data for the first quarter of 2023 North Dakota Sales and Use Tax Statistical Report can be accessed through an interactive Power BI report found at www.tax.nd.gov/data.

