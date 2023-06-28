NetCentrics Appoints Alec Newell as Vice President of Business Development
Newell joins NetCentrics, focusing on business growth within the U.S. Government National Security and Federal Civilian sectors.HERNDON, VIRGINIA, US, June 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Cutting edge technology solutions provider NetCentrics is proud to announce Alec Newell as Vice President of Business Development. Newell will join the team with a focus on continued business growth in Cyber, Cloud Security, Digital Transformation, and Mission Support within the U.S. Government National Security and Federal Civilian sectors.
Newell joins NetCentrics with 12 years of business development experience and demonstrated success supporting the DoD, Intelligence Community (IC) and Special Operations communities, and various federal agencies. Newell is a proven growth leader acknowledged for his development and capture of various, multi-million-dollar federal contracts. Newell previously served as the Senior Strategy & Business Development Manager at General Dynamics Mission Systems supporting Cyber Systems and Business Development Manager at ADS Inc.
NetCentrics CEO, Kenny Cushing, said, “Alec’s proven dedication to supporting our nation’s most critical missions makes him a great addition to the NetCentrics team. We have one clear vision: Secure Our Nation. We’re excited to welcome Alec’s talent and drive to expand into new markets and deliver the best services and solutions to our customers.”
A committed professional with a Political Science degree from Old Dominion University, Newell commented, “I’m excited to join this team committed to growth an expansion. We’re forging a path into new markets and investing in critical capabilities that our nation needs now. It’s an exciting time to be part of such a focused team.”
About NetCentrics
NetCentrics is a distinguished technology leader, providing digital transformation and cybersecurity services and solutions to the US federal government for nearly 30 years. Cultivating a culture of transformational leaders and innovators, they’ve positioned themselves as a trusted partner supporting customer’s cybersecurity, cloud, digital transformation, and mission support needs. The difference is the people; NetCentrics’ proven record of performance and mission-focused talent supplies the best outcomes for the defense, homeland security, federal civilian, and intelligence communities they serve.
