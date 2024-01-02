NetCentrics Welcomes Jacob Sapp as Chief Financial Officer and Board Member

Jacob Sapp, Chief Financial Officer

HERNDON , VIRGINIA, US, January 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Herndon, VA, January 2, 2024 - NetCentrics, cloud and cyber technology services and solutions provider serving the US Federal Government and Department of Defense (DoD), today announced Jacob Sapp has joined their company as Chief Financial Officer and Board of Directors member.

Sapp brings a wealth of experience and expertise to NetCentrics. Prior to joining the company, he successfully led his own consulting firm, providing CFO-level and financial services to small and mid-size federal contractors from 2022 to 2023. With a strong foundation in executive roles at ASRC Federal from 2014 to 2021, including Chief Administrative Officer and Senior Vice President of Business Operations and Strategic Pricing, Sapp has demonstrated strong strategic financial leadership in the government contracting sector.

Before his tenure at ASRC Federal, Sapp held senior financial positions at URS Federal Services, now Amentum. He is a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) in Virginia and holds a Project Management Professional (PMP) certification. Additionally, Sapp earned his MBA from the University of Mary Washington.
"I'm excited for the opportunity to work with a team of passionate professionals and look forward to what we will accomplish together in the coming years," said Sapp.

"Jacob’s extensive experience and proven leadership will play a pivotal role in our continued growth and strategic planning in 2024 and beyond,” stated CEO, Kenny Cushing. “We’re confident that Jacob’s expertise paired with his financial acumen and ability to cultivate high-performing teams will be a great compliment to our company and culture."

NetCentrics, established in 1995, continues to be the market leader in cybersecurity, enterprise information technology, and telecommunications for the federal government. The company hires technical experts in a variety of specialized fields; see the website for current openings and locations. NetCentrics is headquartered in Herndon, Virginia, in the Dulles Technology Corridor outside Washington, D.C. For more information, please visit www.netcentrics.com.

