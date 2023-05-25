NetCentrics Appoints Rhonda Casper as Senior Vice President of Human Resources

Rhonda Casper, Senior Vice President of Human Resources

Casper will lead rapidly growing team, focusing on organizational development and people excellence.

HERNDON, VA, USA, May 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- NetCentrics, a leading digital transformation and cybersecurity services and solutions provider to the federal government, welcomes Rhonda Casper as Senior VP of Human Resources. In this role, Casper will continue to lead a rapidly growing team, focusing on organizational development and growth planning, and talent acquisition and talent management.

Casper joins the team with 24 years of experience as a Human Resources executive in the aerospace and defense industry. A distinguished transformational leader, Casper has been recognized for her efforts spearheading multiple DEI&B, leadership development, and employee wellness programs in her former roles. Rhonda has also held senior HR and leadership roles at Empower.AI, Tyto Athene, ASRC Federal, AECOM, and AJILON.

NetCentrics CEO, Kenny Cushing, says, “The team and I are thrilled to welcome Rhonda. She’s a proven leader and culture carrier who possesses both the expertise and passion that a growing organization needs. NetCentrics is people-centric, and so is Rhonda.”

Casper is a graduate of Southeast Missouri State University with a Bachelor of Science degree in human studies and working to obtain a Master of Human Resources Management Degree from University of Maryland Global Campus. In 2021, she was elected to the Special Olympics Maryland (SOMD) Board of Directors. A devoted HR professional, Casper said, “I'm very passionate about Human Resources and recognizing the unique talents in every individual through leadership and development. The NetCentrics team is positioned for growth and I’m eager to contribute to their future successes as a member of the leadership team.”

About NetCentrics

NetCentrics is a distinguished technology leader, providing digital transformation and cybersecurity services and solutions to the US federal government for nearly 30 years. Cultivating a culture of transformational leaders and innovators, they’ve positioned themselves as a trusted partner supporting customer’s cybersecurity, cloud, digital transformation, and mission support needs. The difference is the people; NetCentrics’ proven record of performance and mission-focused talent supplies the best outcomes for the defense, homeland security, federal civilian, and intelligence communities they serve.

About

NetCentrics, established in 1995, continues to be the market leader in cybersecurity, enterprise information technology, and telecommunications for the federal government. The company hires technical experts in a variety of specialized fields; see the website for current openings and locations. NetCentrics is headquartered in Herndon, Virginia, in the Dulles Technology Corridor outside Washington, D.C. For more information, please visit www.netcentrics.com.

