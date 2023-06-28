Brian Newsome Installed as President of Associated General Contractors of Georgia
Albion General Contractors CEO to Serve One-Year Term
The Associated General Contractors of Georgia (AGC Georgia), the leading statewide association for the construction industry, recently elected Brian Newsome as its chapter president. Other officers joining AGC Georgia's board of directors include: Joe Tuggle of Tuggle Construction, LLC as vice president, Mike Macon of Balfour Beatty Construction as treasurer and Sean Moxley of Garbutt Construction Company as secretary.
— Brian Newsome
Newsome is the CEO of Albion General Contractors headquartered in Sandy Springs. Albion provides construction management, design-build, and general contracting services throughout the state of Georgia and the southeast. Albion is proud to serve a diverse clientele throughout the commercial, government, education, healthcare, and worship markets.
“I’m honored to represent my industry peers with my service leading the AGC Georgia Board during the next year.” Newsome said.
Newsome and his wife Kim, who is the CFO of Albion General Contractors, purchased the business in 2003. The pair bring a diverse background to the business with prior careers in IT and banking. The Newsomes flipped the business from a company that built cell phone towers into a general contracting business and continued to grow year after year thanks to clients who became raving fans. In 2021, Albion General Contractors became a 100 percent employee-owned company, something that was part of the vision all along for the company.
Throughout his career, Newsome has played an active role in the industry and his community. He is an active member of the Georgia State Finance and Investment Commission Advisory Board, the Kennesaw State University Advisory Board, and has served on the AGC Georgia Board of Directors for seven years.
Newsome and his wife live in Forsyth County and have four children: Savannah, Maria, Zachary and Joshua.
For more information about AGC Georgia, please visit www.agcga.org.
About AGC Georgia
AGC Georgia is a professional trade association and the statewide chapter affiliated with The Associated General Contractors of America, Inc. (AGC of America). AGC Georgia member firms perform a majority of the public and private commercial construction work in Georgia and include nearly 600 of the top general contractors, residential/light commercial builders, construction managers, design-builders, municipal-utility contractors, heavy and highway contractors, specialty contractors, service providers, and suppliers. AGC Georgia is one of 89 chapters representing over 27,000 member firms nationwide. AGC of America is the largest and most respected construction trade association in the U.S. For more information, please visit www.agcga.org.
