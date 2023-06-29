BLOCKCHAIN EXPO EUROPE: AGENDA DELIVERS BEYOND EXPECTATIONS
Blockchain Expo is returning to Amsterdam and is set to take place on 26-27 September at RAIAMSTERDAM, NORTH HOLLAND, NETHERLANDS, June 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Blockchain Expo Europe is returning to Amsterdam and is set to take place on 26-27 September at RAI. This year's edition promises to be a ground breaking experience, with a thought-provoking agenda that delves into the Blockchain & Web3 Ecosystem. The event will feature a series of selected presentations and panel discussions, offering attendees a unique opportunity to gain insights from industry experts and thought leaders.
Blockchain Expo Europe agenda boasts an impressive line-up of topics that reflect the most pressing issues and innovations shaping the tech landscape.
Attendees will be treated to a series of captivating sessions, including:
• Understanding the importance of Web3 Technologies
• NFT's, Web3 and the power of community
• Embracing the growth of Web3
• Web2.0 vs Web3.0 and the journey ahead
• Metaverse - The new future of work
• What's in store for Blockchain in 2023
• Crypto & digital assets
• Blockchain for business
And much more!
Speakers represent such exciting companies as: Mastercard, PepsiCo, AXA, Vodafone and many more, with over 150 speakers expected to attend the event!
In addition to the captivating presentations and thought-provoking discussions, the Blockchain Expo will offer attendees an abundance of networking opportunities to connect with industry professionals and forge valuable partnerships. The event will feature a VIP Networking Party, where guests will have the chance to mingle with influential figures and in engage meaningful conversations.
Moreover, the expo floor will be brimming with over 200 companies, each showcasing their latest technological advancements and innovative solutions. This vibrant ecosystem of exhibitors will provide attendees with first hand access to ground breaking products and services, fostering collaboration and inspiring new possibilities. The Blockchain Expo is truly a convergence of knowledge, networking, and exploration, making it an unmissable event for anyone passionate about connecting the Blockchain & Web3 Ecosystem.
Tickets are now available for purchase on the event website: https://blockchain-expo.com/europe/ticket-types-and-prices/ Early registration is encouraged, with a 25% discount available until the end of July.
About Blockchain Expo
Blockchain Expo is an annual event that brings together technology enthusiasts, industry professionals, and thought leaders to explore the latest trends, innovations, and challenges in the world of Blockchain. With a carefully curated agenda and a diverse range of speakers, the Blockchain Expo provides a unique platform for networking, learning, and collaboration. For more information, visit https://blockchain-expo.com/europe/
