Tri-C Selects Suntrol for Bird Conservation
Westshore Campus Installs Feather Friendly® Near WetlandCLEVELAND, OHIO, USA, June 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- As an advocate for environmental stewardship, Cuyahoga Community College® (Tri-C) has selected Suntrol to provide bird-strike mitigation for its Westshore Campus.
“When I started at Westshore, the issue of bird strikes was one of the first things brought to my attention,” said Scott Latiolais, Ed.D., President of Westshore Campus. “Everyone wanted to find a solution.”
Westshore Campus was built next to a wetland, and the windows on the north side of the building inadvertently posed a threat to wildlife. Birds mistook the reflection of the tree canopy in the windows as habitat, and collision-related bird deaths were alarming.
“The Audubon Society estimates that about one billion birds are killed each year due to collisions with glass, making glass collision the second leading cause of bird deaths annually,” said Suntrol’s owner, John Hansen. “Two thirds of North American bird species are facing extinction, and we applaud Tri-C for taking action to address this important conservation issue.”
Tri-C turned to Suntrol to treat the vast amount of glass near the wetland and outdoor laboratory with Feather Friendly® Bird Deterrent Technology. Professionally installed to the exterior of the glass, these proven deterrent markers make the glass visible to birds yet are unobtrusive to the human eye.
"Since Suntrol installed Feather Friendly, the bird-strike deaths in the treated areas have been eliminated," said Erica Stevenson, Ph.D., Associate Professor of Biology at Westshore Campus. "This is exciting and significant, especially as we near the end of bird migration season.”
"Birds are very important to healthy ecosystems, and Westshore is doing its part to help eliminate the danger to bird populations resulting from glass collision," said Mathew Werner, Westshore Campus student and member of the Environmental Club. "Since the deterrent markers were installed, bird death and injury near the wetland have been eliminated, making us better allies to these beautiful animals and the wetland ecosystem as a whole."
"I have witnessed a remarkable transformation in the variety of bird species this year, and I think this can be attributed to the installation of bird-strike mitigation,” added Maria Perez, Westshore Campus student and member of the Environmental Club.
Suntrol is an authorized Feather Friendly dealer and applicator serving Ohio and the Midwest.
About Suntrol
Established in 1975 and located in Cleveland, Suntrol has been the Midwest leader in glass enhancing solutions for more than 45 years. Suntrol provides solar control, custom design, privacy, sustainability, and security solutions for residential and commercial clientele. Suntrol is an award-winning Eastman LLumar SelectPro™ provider and a certified Veteran-owned business enterprise.
About Cuyahoga Community College
Cuyahoga Community College® (Tri-C) opened in 1963 as Ohio's first community college and remains Ohio's largest public community college with the lowest tuition in the state. Tri-C has provided high-quality, affordable education and programs to more than one million community members fueling economic growth and meeting workforce needs in Northeast Ohio. Tri-C is among the top institutions in the nation in conferring associate degrees.
