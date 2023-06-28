‘GO-ANYWHERE’ MINI-DATA-BOX PLASTIC ENCLOSURES NOW IN CUSTOMIZED VERSIONS

OKW’s smart new MINI-DATA-BOX plastic enclosures for ‘go-anywhere’ miniaturized electronics are now available in customized versions.

Customers can specify our new MINI-DATA-BOX enclosures fully ready for mounting their electronic components.”
— Sean Bailey
BRIDGEVILLE, PENNSYLVANIA, USA, June 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- MINI-DATA-BOX is perfect for applications including IoT/IIoT, automation, security/surveillance, environmental monitoring, measurement and control, smart logistics, peripherals, interfaces and ICT.

OKW can now supply MINI-DATA-BOX fully customized. Enclosures are delivered to the customer ready for the installation of electronic components straightaway – simplifying the supply chain. OKW’s customization services include machining, lacquering, printing, laser marking, RFI/EMI shielding and assembly of accessories.

Digital printing enables OKW to add legends, logos and photo-quality graphics to enclosures. Laser marking is ideal for consecutive numbering and for very small, machine-readable QR codes, barcodes and DataMatrix codes.

MINI-DATA-BOX square and rectangular enclosures are available either with/without flanges for screws and cable ties. This enables the housings to be mounted to walls, ceilings and rails quickly and easily. Beveled lid corners reduce weight and give the enclosures a smart ‘diamond cut’ appearance.

The lid and base have a tongue-and-groove joint that adds strength. They are assembled with tamperproof stainless steel Torx screws. Inside, there are fixing supports for PCBs and components in both the top and bottom.

MINI-DATA-BOX is available in four plan sizes (1.57” x 1.57”, 1.96” x 1.96”, 2.36" x 1.57”, 2.75" x 1.96”) and two heights (0.59” and 0.79”). IP 65 sealing is optional. The enclosures are molded from UV-stable, flame-resistant ASA+PC-FR (UL 94 V-0). There are two standard colors, traffic white (RAL 9016) and anthracite gray (RAL 7016), with custom colors available on request. Accessories include IP 65 seals.

Sean Bailey
OKW Enclosures Inc
+1 412-220-9244
MINI-DATA-BOX 'Go-Anywhere' Enclosures.

