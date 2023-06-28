Inogic's Undo2Restore Revolutionizes Data Recovery in Microsoft Dynamics 365 CRM with 1 Click

Inogic is thrilled to reintroduce a more powerful and better version of Click2Undo with Undo2Restore.” — Inogic CEO, Roohi Shaikh

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Inogic, a leading provider of innovative productivity solutions for Microsoft Dynamics 365 CRM, has unveiled its ground-breaking data recovery solution, Undo2Restore.

This revolutionary tool introduces a seamless and efficient approach to data recovery, empowering organizations to restore their critical CRM data with just one click!

With its advanced features and unparalleled ease of use, Undo2Restore is set to transform the way businesses manage and safeguard their valuable data within the Microsoft Dynamics 365 CRM platform.

Undo2Restore addresses a crucial need in the realm of Microsoft Dynamics 365 CRM data recovery, where unexpected data loss or accidental deletions can have severe consequences on businesses. This innovative solution simplifies the data recovery process and significantly reduces downtime, enabling organizations to quickly recover from data mishaps and maintain uninterrupted business operations.

Earlier known as Click2Undo, Inogic carefully analysed user feedback and conducted extensive market research, before rebranding Click2Undo as Undo2Restore. This marked as a pivotal moment in the company vision and direction. Roohi Shaikh, CEO of Inogic said, “Inogic is thrilled to reintroduce a more powerful and better version of Click2Undo with Undo2Restore.”

“Undo2Restore is an innovative solution that represents a major milestone for our company and reinforces our commitment to simplify Microsoft Dynamics 365 CRM processes. We are excited about the impact Undo2Restore will bring to our customers, empowering them to recover their data effortlessly and ensuring uninterrupted workflows,” she added.

Undo2Restore offers unique features and benefits tailored to the needs of CRM users. By utilizing a simple and intuitive interface, users can:

• Effortlessly Recover Deleted Records in 1 Click!

• Retrieve Accidentally Removed Activities

• Bulk Restoration of Multiple Records

• Restore Lost Attachments

• Restore Records Using Historical Data

This solution eliminates the need of complex data restoration procedures, saving valuable time and resources for businesses.

Emphasizing about the benefits of Undo2Restore David Sora – a user of Undo2Restore on AppSource says, “Undo2Restore, is an excellent and very simple tool to recover records information. Installation and usage is quite simple. Works efficiently and does the job for which it was design to.”

Likewise, Patrick Ingwer, another user stated, "By default, the Microsoft D365 system can record all activities and uses of the system. Whether it is entries, calls of records or deletions with metadata - who has deleted what. One function, however, is missing in the CRM D365 and is almost indispensable in daily work, especially when many employees work together in a collaborative manner is the 1-click solution to recover deleted records in a flash.”

He further added, “Because how quickly do you delete something by mistake, a whole data record including connections to other data records in the Microsoft Dynamics 365 CRM. Click2Undo is the solution here!”

About Inogic:

Inogic is a Microsoft Gold ISV Partner for Microsoft Dynamics 365 CRM and Power Platform. Inogic is a leading provider of innovative software solutions, empowering businesses with cutting-edge tools to streamline operations and enhance productivity. With a customer-centric approach, Inogic delivers intuitive and reliable products that cater to the ever-evolving needs of organizations worldwide. The world-class solutions offered by Inogic have been trusted by clients in more than 50 countries. They also develop applications that boost productivity, drive adoption, and unlock new functionality. Get geospatial mastery with Maplytics, simplify CRM data visualization with Kanban Board or Map My Relationships, manage SAAS subscriptions with our SaaS subscription management application, automate lead distribution with Lead Assignment and Distribution Automation and streamline file management with Attach2Dynamics and SharePoint Security Sync. You can also choose to enhance productivity with Business Process Checklists, Alerts4Dynamics, Click2Clone, & Click2Export or seamlessly integrate systems with WhatsApp, QuickBooks & Mailchimp.

If you would like to get a personalized demo of any of the above listed solutions offered by Inogic, email at crm@inogic.com.

Undo2Restore Overview Video - 1 click app to undo changes done in a record