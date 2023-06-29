CYBER SECURITY & CLOUD EXPO EUROPE: AGENDA DELIVERS BEYOND EXPECTATIONS
Cyber Security & Cloud Expo is returning to Amsterdam and is set to take place on 26-27 September at RAI.AMSTERDAM , NORTH HOLLAND, NETHERLANDS , June 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Cyber Security & Cloud Expo is returning to Amsterdam and is set to take place on 26-27 September at RAI. This year’s edition promises to be a ground-breaking experience, with a thought-provoking agenda that delves into the forefront of cybersecurity and cloud computing advancements. The event will feature a series of selected presentations and panel discussions, offering attendees a unique opportunity to gain insights from industry experts and thought leaders.
Cyber Security & Cloud Expo agenda boasts an impressive line-up of topics that reflect the most pressing issues and innovations shaping the tech landscape. Attendees will be treated to a series of captivating sessions, including:
– How to Maintain a Culture of Security in the Workplace
– How to be an Ethical Hacker
– Dodging and Detecting Deepfake Attacks
– Addressing the Cyber Security Skills Gap#
– Securing the Future: The Intersection of Future Technologies and Cybersecurity
– The Risks of Remote and Hybrid Working in the New Normal
And much more!
Discover the full agenda here.
Speakers represent such exciting companies as Uber, Netflix, ING, Mastercard, Marsh Nederland, FedEx and many more, with over 150 speakers expected to share their in-depth expertise at the event!
In addition to the captivating presentations and thought-provoking discussions, the Cyber Security & Cloud Expo Europe will offer attendees excellent networking opportunities to connect with industry professionals and forge valuable partnerships. The event will feature a VIP Networking Party, where guests will have the chance to mingle with influential figures and in engage meaningful conversations.
Moreover, the expo floor will be brimming with over 200 companies, each showcasing their latest technological advancements and innovative solutions. This vibrant ecosystem of exhibitors will provide attendees with first-hand access to ground-breaking products and services, fostering collaboration and inspiring new possibilities. The Cyber Security & Cloud Expo Expo is truly a convergence of knowledge, networking, and exploration, making it an unmissable event for anyone passionate about the future of cybersecurity and cloud computing.
Tickets are now available on the event’s website: https://cybersecuritycloudexpo.com/europe/. Early registration is encouraged, with a 25% discount available until the end of July.
About Cyber Security & Cloud Expo
Cyber Security & Cloud Expo is an annual event that brings together technology enthusiasts, industry professionals, and thought leaders to explore the latest trends, innovations, and challenges in a world of Cybersecurity and Cloud Computing. With a carefully created agenda and a diverse range of speakers, the Cyber Security & Cloud Expo provides a unique platform for networking, learning, and collaboration. For more information, visit
https://cybersecuritycloudexpo.com/europe/.
Daria Krol
TechEx Events
+441172355180 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube