AI and Big Data Expo Europe: Agenda Delivers Beyond Expectations
This year's AI and Big Data Expo promises to be groundbreaking, with a thought-provoking agenda that delves into the forefront of AI and Big Data advancements.AMSTERDAM, NORTH HOLLAND, NETHERLANDS, June 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The AI and Big Data Expo is returning to Amsterdam and is set to take place on 26-27 September at RAI. This year's edition promises to be a ground-breaking experience, with a thought-provoking agenda that delves into the forefront of AI and Big Data advancements. The event will feature a series of selected presentations and panel discussions, offering attendees a unique opportunity to gain insights from industry experts and thought leaders.
The AI and Big Data Expo Europe agenda boasts an impressive line-up of topics that reflect the most pressing issues and innovations shaping the tech landscape. Attendees will be treated to a series of captivating sessions, including:
• Big Data & ML in Scaling Organisations
• Building an Augmented Workforce
• Converging Technologies – We Work Better Together
• Tracing the Data Footprints: Unlocking Advanced Considerations in Implementing Data Lineage
• Making the Most of Data
• Optimising Data Quality Management
• Real Time Responses through Real Time Intelligence
• The Spice Girl Gap in Digital Transformation
• The Future of AI Enabled Experiences
And much more!
Speakers represent such exciting companies as: The United Nations, Footlocker, Booking.com, Deloitte, Women in AI, Royal Schiphol Group, ING and many more, with over 150 speakers expected to attend the event!
In addition to the captivating presentations and thought-provoking discussions, the AI and Big Data Expo will offer attendees an abundance of networking opportunities to connect with industry professionals and forge valuable partnerships. The event will feature a VIP Networking Party, where guests will have the chance to mingle with influential figures and in engage meaningful conversations.
Moreover, the expo floor will be brimming with over 200 companies, each showcasing their latest technological advancements and innovative solutions. This vibrant ecosystem of exhibitors will provide attendees with first-hand access to ground-breaking products and services, fostering collaboration and inspiring new possibilities. The AI and Big Data Expo is truly a convergence of knowledge, networking, and exploration, making it an unmissable event for anyone passionate about the future of AI and Big Data.
Tickets are now available for purchase on the event website: https://www.ai-expo.net/europe/ticket-types-and-prices/ Early registration is recommended, with a 25% discount available until the end of July.
Charlie Herne
Encore Media
1172355198 ext.
email us here