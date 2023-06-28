Pacific Tourism Organisation conducts survey on strategic Review recommendations

In May, the Pacific Tourism Organisation (SPTO) in collaboration with the Pacific Private Sector Development Initiative (PSDI) Phase IV initiated a strategic review exercise led by Ms. Kylie Ruwhiu-Karawana of TRC Tourism.

Against the backdrop of COVID-19 recovery, this review exercise seeks to reassess our approaches to crisis response and resilience. This is to ensure that SPTO can best serve its membership in the coming years.

A critical outcome of this exercise will be to accurately articulate the SPTO’s core competencies and value proposition, which will support the following:

• Development of a Donor and Development Partner Framework aimed at strengthening the organisation’s financial resilience

• Development of the next SPTO Strategic Plan in 2024

Following the SPTO May board meeting and through online consultations, the SPTO Board members and broader stakeholders had the opportunity to engage with Kylie and provide invaluable feedback. This feedback has played a crucial role in the development of a set of draft recommendations that outline the future core competencies of SPTO.

Moving forward, SPTO is reaching out to its stakeholders, partners, and its broader audiences, requesting their feedback on these draft recommendations, which can be accessed through this link.

SPTO CEO Christopher Cocker acknowledged the work progressed to date by PSDI and Kylie Ruwhiu-Karawana of TRC tourism and emphasized how the review process seeks to encompass the aspirations of both present and past SPTO Strategies.

“SPTO remains committed to fostering strong partnerships and engaging its diverse stakeholders to ensure a sustainable future for the Pacific tourism industry, post-COVID. Feedback from our stakeholders serves as a crucial guide for improving service delivery and building resilience within the organisation,” Mr Cocker mentioned.