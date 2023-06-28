Island Hopper Takes Flight: Reconnects Pacific, Boosting Travel and Commerce

The Republic of Marshall Islands (RMI) welcomes the recent announcement made by Nauru Airline regarding the resumption of its Island Hopper service. In a move that holds great significance for the Northern Pacific Island countries, Nauru Airlines has reintroduced this valuable service, aimed at improving connectivity across the Pacific region.

The Island Hopper service will facilitate effortless travel for local residents, businesses, and tourists, allowing them to conveniently hop between islands. Initially, the service will operate on a fortnightly basis, departing from Brisbane and stopping at Nauru, Tarawa, Majuro, and Pohnpei on Sundays, with return flights scheduled for Mondays.

By establishing connections among prominent destinations such as Fiji, Kiribati, the Republic of the Marshall Islands, and the Federated States of Micronesia, this service promises to significantly reduce travel times and offer more convenient options for island-hopping adventures. Nauru Airlines is committed to providing exceptional service, ensuring a comfortable and seamless travel experience for all passengers.

RMI Chief Executive Officer of the Office of Commerce, Investment, and Tourism Francis Carlos Domnick expressed his delight at the news. Currently, the Marshall Islands rely on passenger carriers like United Airlines, which only connects the islands to Guam or Hawaii. Mr. Domnick emphasized the need for additional airline services, stating, “We would like to see more airlines coming to our destinations, as this will greatly benefit our countries, particularly in the Northern Pacific.”

He further explained the positive impact of Nauru Airline’s Island Hopper service, which provides a direct north-south connection. Previously, travelers from the Marshall Islands had to take detours through Asia or Hawaii to reach destinations in the South such as Fiji, New Zealand, or Australia. The direct route now offered by Nauru Air will not only save time but also reduce costs. Mr. Domnick expressed optimism that the service, starting with weekly flights, would eventually expand to two flights per week.

Bermance Aldis, Assistant Secretary of the National Tourism Organization in the Federated States of Micronesia, echoed similar sentiments, emphasizing the critical role of air connectivity for Small Island States and Territories (SISTs) in the Northern Pacific. Mr. Aldis believes that the revival of Nauru Airline’s Island Hopper flights will contribute to the growth of the travel sector in these regions.

“While the flights currently only serve Pohnpei, it’s a promising start,” stated Mr. Aldis. He explained the challenges faced with existing carriers and the importance of collaboration among small island states, including FSM, RMI, Nauru, and Kiribati. Despite the initial numbers being modest, Mr. Aldis believes that in the long run, these flights will benefit inbound operators in the SISTs.