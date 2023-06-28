Zylpha launches monthly online bundling subscription
Zylpha has today announced the launch of its monthly bundling subscription, a low-cost monthly fee that provides a cost-effective and easy-to-use online document bundling software solution for legal professionals who need the convenience and freedom to frequently create court bundles online.
The new price plan, which starts at just £20 + VAT per user per month, enables subscribers to produce bundles of up to 1000 pages and includes integrations into leading systems such as iManage and LEAP, with more to come over the coming months.
Tim Long, CEO of Zylpha:
"Document bundling is a critical part of legal proceedings, but the creation of court bundles can be incredibly laborious and, in turn, expensive to produce."
"Our vision has always been to make Court bundles easy to build and to make them as cost-effective for law firms and legal teams as possible. The launch of our monthly subscription is just another step forward towards realising this goal."
Zylpha Online Bundling offers a range of features, including drag-and-drop functionality, automatic indexing, and page numbering. It can also handle a wide variety of file types, including PDFs, Word documents, and emails, making it easy for users to create and manage multiple bundles quickly and efficiently.
The online platform recently celebrated its 1000th user. As well as using the latest technologies in both security and design, the Zylpha online bundling platform is also backed by a feature-rich development schedule that aims to deliver a comprehensive list of new enhancements throughout 2023 and beyond.
