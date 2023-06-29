KrispCall Celebrates Reaching 60+ Team Members

Krispcall Team

KrispCall, a leading communication technology company, is thrilled to celebrate a major milestone: reaching over 60 team members.

531A UPPER CROSS STREET, SINGAPORE, June 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- KrispCall, a leading virtual cloud phone system provider, is thrilled to announce that its team has reached a significant milestone of surpassing 60 members. Since its inception on August 25th, 2020, with just two employees, KrispCall has achieved exceptional growth, expanding its team to over 60 talented professionals within a span of less than three years. This remarkable achievement is a testament to KrispCall's dedication to enhancing its Cloud Telephony platform, which has earned the trust of more than 2000 companies across 100 countries worldwide.

KrispCall was founded to meet the growing global demand for virtual cloud telephony solutions. Recognizing the high demand for virtual telephony systems, KrispCall seized the opportunity to establish a prominent presence in the public sphere. With its extensive array of features, KrispCall caters to the diverse needs of every client. The unified call box feature and international coverage of KrispCall's services have been major highlights for customers. The company's dedication to these aspects has resulted in enhanced customer satisfaction, higher customer retention rates, and revenue growth as a result.

Expressing his pride in this significant milestone, Dr. Rajendra Dangol, the CEO/Co-founder of KrispCall, stated, "We are incredibly proud to share the exciting journey we've been on. KrispCall has emerged as a pioneer in the virtual phone provider industry, offering seamless communication solutions for businesses and individuals. It has always been our vision to create a service that revolutionizes business operations in the digital age and we strive to move forward with more enthusiasm and dedication."

KrispCall has experienced consistent and strong growth over the years, and 2023 has proven to be a remarkable year for the company. Not only has KrispCall achieved success in terms of revenue and profitability, but the team has also excelled in performance and customer satisfaction. The co-founder of KrispCall, Dinesh Silwal, shared his excitement about the company's progress, stating, "As we continue to grow and provide quality service to our customers, our team looks forward to growing together."

With a diverse and talented team of over 60 professionals, KrispCall is well-positioned to continue its trajectory as a leader in the virtual phone provider industry. By offering innovative solutions and maintaining a customer-centric approach, KrispCall remains committed to enabling seamless and effective communication for businesses of all sizes.

**About KrispCall**

KrispCall is a leading provider of virtual cloud phone systems and call centre software. We actively help professionals communicate and ensure customer happiness. Trusted by over 2,000 companies worldwide, with coverage in over 100 countries.

