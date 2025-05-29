KrispCall Is Now ISO 27001 Certified, Reinforcing Its Commitment to Data Security and Customer Trust

KrispCall Receives ISO 27001 Certification

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, May 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- KrispCall, the fast-growing AI-powered cloud telephony platform, is proud to announce that it has officially achieved ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification, the international gold standard for information security management systems (ISMS).

This certification formally validates that KrispCall has implemented a robust, independently audited framework to manage sensitive customer and operational data across every layer of its platform, including development, infrastructure, customer support, sales, and marketing operations. It reflects the company’s proactive and systemic approach to securing information assets, preventing data breaches, and complying with international security and privacy standards.

Speaking about the certification, Dinesh Silwal, Co-Founder/Co-CEO of KrispCall, shared,

“Security has never been an afterthought for us. From the day we started building KrispCall, we knew trust would be our foundation. This certification isn’t just a checkbox — it’s a reflection of how deeply we’ve woven security into our culture, our processes, and our technology stack. As more teams choose KrispCall to manage their global communications, this recognition reassures them that their data is being handled with the highest degree of care and accountability.”

WHAT IS ISO/IEC 27001:2022?

ISO/IEC 27001:2022 is the internationally recognized standard for managing information security. It provides a framework for organizations to systematically protect sensitive data, covering areas such as risk assessment, access control, data encryption, regulatory compliance, and incident response.

Being ISO 27001 certified means that an independent body has audited and confirmed that KrispCall’s internal processes, infrastructure, and data practices meet stringent global requirements for information security management.

This certification is widely adopted by technology providers, financial institutions, healthcare firms, and global enterprises seeking to ensure data confidentiality, integrity, and availability across their operations.

WHAT THIS MEANS FOR CUSTOMERS

For businesses relying on KrispCall to manage global communications, this certification reinforces confidence that the platform is built on a secure foundation. Customer data, including call logs, messages, contact records, and account details, is protected by rigorous protocols that align with international best practices.

It means KrispCall is proactively mitigating risks, minimizing exposure to cyber threats, and maintaining strong internal safeguards. Whether you're a fast-scaling startup, a remote support team, or a global enterprise, you can trust that KrispCall is equipped to handle your communication needs securely and compliantly.

As companies around the world face growing threats in a complex digital environment, KrispCall’s certification is a strong signal of its operational maturity and reliability. From early-stage startups to fast-scaling BPOs and enterprise sales teams, KrispCall users can now engage with the platform knowing it meets globally recognized standards for data protection.

Codavatar Tech, which supports critical components of KrispCall’s service delivery, has received ISO 27001 certification - a testament to KrispCall’s unwavering focus on secure communications. KrispCall’s ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification is part of its long-term vision to provide secure, scalable, and intelligent cloud telephony solutions that empower businesses to operate globally without compromising privacy or compliance.

For more details about KrispCall’s security practices and infrastructure, visit KrispCall's Legal Center.

About KrispCall

KrispCall is an AI-powered cloud telephony platform designed for modern businesses. It enables teams to seamlessly acquire virtual phone numbers, automate call workflows, and integrate with CRMs, help desks, and collaboration tools—all from a unified dashboard. With a focus on simplicity, automation, and enterprise-ready reliability, KrispCall powers thousands of sales teams, support agents, and remote professionals across 100+ countries. Learn more at www.krispcall.com.

For businesses looking to enhance their operations with AI-driven cloud telephony, now is the perfect time to connect with KrispCall.

Reach out to anubhav@krispcall.com to explore partnership opportunities.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.