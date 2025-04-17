KrispCall’s Integration Journey Reaches New Heights with Slack as the 51st Addition

KrispCall Integrations

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, April 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- April 2025 — KrispCall, the fast-growing AI-powered cloud telephony platform, proudly announces its 51st direct integration — this time with Slack, one of the world’s most popular workplace collaboration tools. With this milestone, KrispCall reinforces its mission to replace outdated and costly VoIP solutions by offering a unified, affordable, and intelligent communication platform for modern businesses.

KrispCall’s journey has been one of rapid innovation, driven by a deep understanding of the requirements of today’s business environments. Since initiating its integration roadmap in September 2023 with HubSpot, KrispCall has established itself as an essential partner for teams relying on diverse business tools daily.

Starting its ambitious integration roadmap in September 2023, KrispCall quickly showcased its commitment by introducing three foundational integrations—HubSpot, Pipedrive, and Zapier—by the end of 2023. Each integration laid the groundwork for the robust ecosystem that KrispCall envisioned.

In the first quarter of 2024, KrispCall rapidly expanded by integrating four additional prominent platforms—Microsoft Dynamics 365, Pabbly Connect, Nimble, and ActiveCampaign—carefully selected based on customer feedback and market trends. These integrations significantly streamlined workflows and enhanced customer interactions, receiving excellent user feedback.

Driven by strong customer demand, KrispCall dramatically accelerated its integration strategy in the second quarter of 2024, delivering ten powerful integrations, including Salesforce, Freshsales, Copper, LeadSquared, Keap, Bitrix24, Microsoft Teams, Zoho CRM, OnePageCRM, and Kommo. These robust platforms significantly broadened KrispCall's capabilities, reinforcing its position as a comprehensive solution provider.

The momentum continued impressively in the third quarter of 2024, as KrispCall launched eighteen integrations, including major platforms like Gong, HelpScout, Outreach, Salesflare, Firmao, Make, Nutshell, NoCRM.io, Monday.com, Pipedream, Apptivo, HighLevel, Activepieces, Integrately, Capsule, Close CRM, Crisp, and Intercom. Each new integration was carefully chosen to empower businesses further, reduce operational complexities, and enhance efficiency.

In the final quarter of 2024, KrispCall introduced nine integrations—including significant additions such as EngageBay, Salesmate, Gorgias, Ontraport, Klaviyo, Pipeliner CRM, Salesloft, Zendesk, and Insightly—further diversifying its offerings. Additionally, KrispCall responded to strong market demand by enhancing existing features, notably introducing comprehensive SMS capabilities across fifteen platforms, including HubSpot, Zoho CRM, Keap, Dynamics 365, Intercom, Pipedrive, and more.

"The integration is a major step forward in helping teams communicate more efficiently and serve customers better. By bringing communication data into the Integration Platform, we’re reducing manual work and giving users real-time access to customer information during every conversation. It’s all about creating a smoother, smarter workflow that supports faster decisions and more personalized experiences," said Bibek Hada, Product Owner of KrispCall.

Entering 2025, KrispCall continued to advance its automation capabilities, further enhancing calling and SMS triggers across key automation platforms such as Zapier, Pabbly, Activepieces, Make, Nutshell, and Crisp. With the addition of integrations like Follow Up Boss, Bigin by Zoho CRM, Pepper Cloud CRM, Sellsy, and now Slack, KrispCall marked a major milestone—its 51st integration.

"Our integration with Slack symbolizes KrispCall’s commitment to relentless innovation and customer-driven growth," stated Dinesh Silwal, Co-Founder & Co-CEO of KrispCall. "Each integration we’ve introduced along this journey reflects our dedication to meeting customer needs, enhancing productivity, and delivering unmatched value without the high costs associated with traditional telephony services."

KrispCall is leading a broader market shift—away from outdated, fragmented VoIP setups toward unified, intelligent systems that offer more control, better ROI, and tighter collaboration. The platform has become more than just a phone system—it's a communication powerhouse tailored for startups, SMBs, and enterprises alike.

With 50+ new integrations in development—many already in private beta—KrispCall is on track to surpass 100 integrations soon. As it continues to reshape how businesses operate and connect, KrispCall remains committed to building a smarter, more connected future for business engagement.

About KrispCall

KrispCall is an AI-powered cloud telephony platform designed for modern businesses. It enables teams to seamlessly acquire virtual phone numbers, automate call workflows, and integrate with CRMs, help desks, and collaboration tools—all from a unified dashboard. With advanced features, intuitive usability, and unmatched affordability, KrispCall redefines how businesses manage their voice, support, and sales interactions. Learn more at www.krispcall.com.

For media inquiries, contact: For businesses looking to enhance their operations with KrispCall’s AI-driven cloud telephony, now is the perfect time to connect.

Reach out to anubhav@krispcall.com to explore partnership opportunities.

