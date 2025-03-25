KrispCall Makes a Lasting Impact at INDIASOFT 2025, Driving Global Tech Collaborations

KrispCall team at #INDIASOFT2025

KrispCall shines at INDIASOFT 2025, showcasing AI-driven telephony and forging key global partnerships to drive innovation in business communication.

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, March 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- INDIASOFT 2025 was a hub of innovation, and KrispCall made a powerful impression as a frontrunner in AI-powered cloud telephony. The 25th edition of the event, held at Bharat Mandapam from March 19-21, brought together technology leaders, global enterprises, and industry pioneers. Amidst the energy and exchange of ideas, KrispCall’s booth D16 became a focal point for forward-thinking businesses eager to explore cutting-edge telephony solutions.

KrispCall's Presence at INDIASOFT 2025

Over the three days, more than 500 people stopped by the KrispCall booth, and the response was overwhelming. Attendees—ranging from business owners and tech enthusiasts to industry experts—were drawn to live demos showcasing AI-driven solutions, including Power Dialer, Call Monitoring, AI-based call routing, and seamless CRM integrations. The hands-on experience allowed visitors to witness how KrispCall is redefining business telephony, making operations more efficient and customer interactions more seamless.

Forging Meaningful Partnerships

The KrispCall team, led by CEO & Co-Founder Dinesh Silwal, along with Deep Singh (Head of Channel Sales), Manali Jadhav (Channel Sales Manager), and Divyanka Sachdeva (Channel Sales Executive), engaged in insightful conversations with technology leaders and potential partners. A highlight was the valuable connections made with partners such as Zintlr, Wyzard (Round Circle Technologies), and their integration partners Zoho.

Reflecting on the event, Dinesh Silwal, CEO & Co-Founder of KrispCall, shared his thoughts on the experience:

"INDIASOFT 2025 was more than just a showcase—it was an opportunity to connect, collaborate, and co-create the future of business telephony. The energy, curiosity, and engagement from visitors were truly inspiring. Seeing firsthand how KrispCall’s AI-powered solutions resonate with businesses worldwide reinforces our commitment to innovation. Meeting the Zoho team and discussing how we can strengthen our existing integrations while exploring future opportunities was an exciting moment for us. These conversations, along with meeting our partners and planning future integrations, made this experience even more rewarding. The partnerships we initiated here mark the beginning of exciting new opportunities," shared Dinesh Silwal, Co-CEO & Founder of KrispCall.

Beyond live demos, the excitement at the KrispCall booth was palpable. The KrispCall team was thrilled to engage with so many enthusiastic business leaders and technology innovators who shared their vision for the future. The buzz of collaboration, the exchange of fresh ideas, and the opportunity to explore new integrations left them more motivated than ever. It was more than just an event—it was an inspiring reminder of why they do what they do.

Looking Ahead: What’s Next for KrispCall?

Riding the momentum from INDIASOFT 2025, KrispCall is set to expand its global partner network and advance its AI-driven capabilities to deliver even more innovative solutions. As businesses continue to prioritize agility and digital transformation, KrispCall remains committed to leading the charge with intelligent, scalable telephony solutions.

For businesses looking to enhance their operations with KrispCall’s AI-driven cloud telephony, now is the perfect time to connect. Reach out to anubhav@krispcall.com to explore partnership opportunities.

About KrispCall:

KrispCall is an AI-powered cloud telephony platform designed for modern businesses. With virtual phone numbers in 100+ countries, advanced call management features, and seamless CRM integrations, KrispCall helps businesses optimize customer interactions, streamline operations, and enhance productivity. Learn more at www.krispcall.com.

