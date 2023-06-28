Global Referral Management Market Is Projected To Grow At A 17% Rate Through The Forecast Period
The Business Research Company’s “Referral Management Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s referral management market forecast, the referral management market size is predicted to reach a value of $7.43 billion in 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 17.1% through the forecast period.
Government initiatives to incorporate IT solutions in healthcare systems are expected to propel the referral management market demand. North America is expected to hold the largest referral management market share. Major players in the market include Allscripts Healthcare LLC, Careport Health, Advisory Board, Ehealth Technologies, Kyruus, Arcadia Data Inc., Dental Care Links, Mckesson Corporation, ReferralMD, Keet Health, Change Healthcare, Conifer Health Solutions.
Referral Management Market Segments
•By Type: Self-Referral, Professional-Referral, Third Party-Referral
•By Component: Software, Services
•By Delivery Mode: Web-Based Delivery Mode, Cloud-Based Delivery Mode, On-Premise Delivery Mode
•By End User: Provider, Payer, Other End Users
This type of management refers to the process of moving patients to the next level of care. This transition frequently happens when a patient is facing a crucial situation, such as an increase in care or a change in diagnosis. This type of management is used in health systems to reduce patient leakage, improve care coordination and also provide patients with the care they need.
The Table Of Content For The Referral Management Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Referral Management Market Trends And Strategies
4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Market Size And Growth
……
27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
