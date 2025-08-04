Air Based Defense Equipment Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Air Based Defense Equipment Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Large Will The Air Based Defense Equipment Market Be By 2025?

In recent years, the market size of air-based defense equipment has seen robust growth. The market is projected to expand from $162.89 billion in 2024 to $174.46 billion in 2025, boasting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%. This uptick during the historical period is likely due to factors like budget distribution, export potentials, technological progression, and geopolitical uncertainties.

Expectations are high for the air-based defense equipment market, as it's projected to experience robust growth over the next several years. The projected market value is $233.03 billion by 2029, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.5%. This anticipated growth during the forecast period is primarily due to budget allocations, technology updating and modernization, cybersecurity enhancements, and space domain considerations, along with regional influences. Key trends to watch for throughout this period encompass electrification and reducing weight, innovations in materials, use of additive manufacturing, digital integration and connectivity, as well as collaboration and strategic partnerships.

Download a free sample of the air based defense equipment market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=2108&type=smp

What Are The Major Driving Forces Influencing The Air Based Defense Equipment Market Landscape?

The progression of wireless technology and miniaturization, which allows for the creation of smaller components for equipment, is anticipated to propel innovation in the air-based defense market, stimulating the market in the projected period. Moreover, the utilization of technologies such as 3D printing, artificial intelligence, and big data analytics during manufacturing contributes to improved productivity, reduced operational expenses and increased profit margins. By decreasing operational costs, profit margins are enhanced, thus paving the way for businesses to enlarge their production scale and diversify their product offerings. This subsequently stimulates the expansion of the air-based defense equipment market in the historical time frame.

Who Are The Top Players In The Air Based Defense Equipment Market?

Major players in the Air Based Defense Equipment Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Lockheed Martin Corporation

• Airbus Group SE

• The Boeing Company

• Leonardo SpA

• Bae Systems plc

• Raytheon Technologies Corporation

• Honeywell International Inc.

• Northrop Grumman Corp

• Rostec State Corporation

• Textron Inc.

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Air Based Defense Equipment Industry?

Leading corporations in the air-based defense equipment market are focused on creating high-tech solutions like ballistic missiles to boost strategic deterrence, enhance precision targeting, and amplify national security against arising threats. Ballistic missiles are weapon systems engineered to deliver detonating payloads over elongated distances through a ballistic trajectory, largely powered by rocket thrust. For instance, Israel Aerospace Industries, an aerospace and defense corporation based in Israel, unveiled a variant of its Lora ballistic missile in June 2024 to reinforce Israel's extended-range assault capabilities. Ballistic missiles boast key benefits, such as extended-range abilities that allow for target attacks from extreme distances with little fuel usage due to traveling above the atmosphere and employing gravity for thrust. The missile incorporates innovative navigation systems like GPS guidance and anti-jamming capacities and can accommodate various warheads. This triumphant launch situates Israel among countries with superior air-launched missile technology, symbolizing a considerable progression in its military capacities.

Market Share And Forecast By Segment In The Global Air Based Defense Equipment Market

The air based defense equipment market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Fighter Aircrafts, Military Helicopters, Military Gliders and Drones

2) By Operation: Autonomous Air based Defense Equipment, Manual

3) By Component: Weapon System, Fire Control System, Command and Control System, Others

Subsegments:

1) By Fighter Aircrafts: Multirole Fighters, Supersonic Fighters, Stealth Fighters

2) By Military Helicopters: Attack Helicopters, Transport Helicopters, Reconnaissance Helicopters

3) By Military Gliders And Drones: Transport Gliders, Tactical Gliders, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), Combat Drones, Surveillance Drones

View the full air based defense equipment market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/air-based-defense-equipment-global-market-report

Air Based Defense Equipment Market Regional Insights

In the 2024 Air Based Defense Equipment Global Market Report, Asia-Pacific led the pack as the biggest region. For the projected period, Western Europe is predicted to witness the most rapid growth. The regions analyzed in the report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Air Based Defense Equipment Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Defense Equipment Maintenance Repair And Overhauling Service Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/defense-equipment-maintenance-repair-and-overhauling-service-global-market-report

Defense Support And Auxiliary Equipment Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/defense-support-and-auxiliary-equipment-global-market-report

Defense Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/defense-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.