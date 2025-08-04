Air Defense Radar Market - Opportunities, Share, Growth and Competitive Analysis and Forecast 2029

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Forecast For The Air Defense Radar Market From 2024 To 2029?

In recent years, the market size for air defense radar has been expanding robustly. The market, which is projected to augment from $7.18 billion in 2024 to $7.54 billion in 2025, is anticipated to witness a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.0%. The surging growth during the historic period is largely due to military disputes and geopolitical strains, progression in the creation of integrated air defense networks, advancements in stealth and electronic warfare abilities, and the renovation and modernization efforts of present air defense systems.

In the coming years, the market size for air defense radar is projected to witness consistent growth, eventually reaching $8.98 billion by 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.5%. This anticipated growth during the forecast period can be linked to the emergence of multi-mission and multi-functional radar systems, the shift towards mobile and expeditionary air defense solutions, as well as a focus on network-centric warfare and interoperability. Furthermore, the escalating demand for radar systems possessing counter-rocket, artillery, and mortar (C-RAM) capabilities and increased investments are also contributing factors. Key future trends include a heightened emphasis on countering unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and drones, the demand for high-resolution, long-range surveillance capabilities, and the incorporation of artificial intelligence and machine learning for threat identification and classification. Other trends include enlarging air defense capabilities in emerging markets and the incorporation of cutting-edge radar technologies for improved situational awareness.

What Are The Core Growth Drivers Shaping The Future Of The Air Defense Radar Market?

The projected increase in air travel is set to drive growth in the air defense radar market. Air travel, which involves the transportation of passengers, cargo, or mail via aircraft to different destinations, is on the rise due to a variety of factors. These include the rise of low-cost carriers (LCCs), international open skies agreements, investment in airport infrastructure, and a boom in tourism. The function of air defense radar is indirectly related to enhanced air travel volumes, as it guarantees the safety and security of the airspace, a crucial factor for ensuring passenger, airline, and regulator trust in air travel safety. For example, in March 2023, U.S. airlines transported 853 million passengers according to the Bureau of Transportation Statistics, a government agency based in the U.S. This marks an increase of 194 million passengers (30%) from the 658 million passengers in 2021. This increase in air travel volume consequently propels the air defense radar market growth.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Air Defense Radar Market?

Major players in the Air Defense Radar Global Market Report 2025 include:

• RTX Corporation

• Lockheed Martin Corporation

• General Dynamics Corporation

• Northrop Grumman Corporation

• BAE Systems plc

• L3Harris Technologies Inc.

• Thales Group

• Leonardo S.p.A.

• Rheinmetall Defence Electronics GmbH

• CACI International Inc.

What Are The Top Trends In The Air Defense Radar Industry?

Top firms in the air defense radar market are introducing cutting-edge products such as highly mobile ground-based short-range air defense systems to boost target identification and response to constantly changing airborne threats. Innovations in AI, signal processing, and network inclusion are imperative for enhancing operational efficiency and flexibility. A highly mobile ground-based short-range air defense system (SHORAD) safeguards forces and vital assets from airborne threats via swift deployment and relocation. For example, Kongsberg Defense and Aerospace, a Norwegian aerospace firm, introduced a national maneuver air defense system in June 2024. This national maneuver air defense system (NOMADS) offers high mobility and versatile threat involvement to shield frontline forces from airborne threats. Its incorporation into NATO frameworks boosts collective defense functionality, guaranteeing a quick reaction in versatile combat scenarios.

Comparative Analysis Of Leading Air Defense Radar Market Segments

The air defense radar market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Synthetic Aperture And Moving Target Indicator Radar, Surveillance Radar, Airborne Early Warning Radar, Multi-Functional Radar, Weather Radar, Other Product Types

2) By System Type: Fixed, Portable

3) By Platform: Ground-Based, Aircraft-Mounted, Naval-Based

4) By Range: Long Range, Medium Range, Short Range

5) By Application: Ballistic Missile Defense, Identification Friend Or Foe, Weather Forecasting, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Synthetic Aperture And Moving Target Indicator Radar: Ground Surveillance Radar, Airborne Moving Target Indicator (AMTI) Radar

2) By Surveillance Radar: 2D Surveillance Radar, 3D Surveillance Radar

3) By Airborne Early Warning Radar: AWACS (Airborne Warning And Control System), AEW (Airborne Early Warning) Systems

4) By Multi-Functional Radar: Fire Control Radar, Target Tracking Radar

5) By Weather Radar: Doppler Weather Radar, Terminal Doppler Weather Radar

6) By Other Product Types: Electronic Warfare Radar, Ground Control Approach Radar



Which Regions Are Dominating The Air Defense Radar Market Landscape?

In 2024, the Air Defense Radar Global Market Report identified Asia-Pacific as the leading region. Its projected growth status was substantial. The report included coverage of several regions, namely Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

