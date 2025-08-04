Air And Missile Defense Radar Market: Future Demand and Top Key Players Analysis | 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Air And Missile Defense Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Expected Cagr For The Air And Missile Defense Radar Market Through 2025?

The size of the air and missile defense radar market has witnessed robust growth over the past few years. Its value is estimated to escalate from $12.86 billion in 2024 to $13.87 billion in 2025, indicating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9%. The substantial growth observed in the historical period is due to geopolitical conflicts, upgrading of military infrastructure, rising missile proliferation threats, increased defense budgets, and the appearance of asymmetric threats.

The market size for air and missile defense radar is projected to witness substantial expansion in the upcoming years. It is predicted to surge to a value of $18.52 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) estimated at 7.5%. Factors contributing to this increase during the forecasted period encompass an emphasis on homeland security, an upswing in financial input in ballistic missile defense, conjunction with c4isr systems, an international arms competition, along with technological advancements in radar systems. Key trends during this forecast period would involve the inclusion of artificial intelligence (AI), the broadening of naval air and missile defense systems, a concentration on cybersecurity, international partnerships in radar tech progression, and the installation of 3d radar systems.

Download a free sample of the air and missile defense radar market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=9962&type=smp

What Are The Key Factors Driving Growth In The Air And Missile Defense Radar Market?

The worldwide increase in military expenditure is the propelling force behind the progress in the air and missile defense radar market. This spending, which goes into maintaining armies or various defense forms, is commonly referred to as a military expenditure plan and is a crucial component of a nation's defense budget. As nations ramp up their defense and military spending, they opt to invest in advanced technologies like air and missile defense radar systems for better threat detection and interception. In a military setup, fighter jets outfitted with radar technology are employed to manage and track air-to-air missiles, guns, and rockets. For example, the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, a Sweden-based global security research institution, analyzed that in 2023 global military spending hit $2.443 trillion, showing a 6.8 percent rise in real terms from 2022. As a result, the burgeoning military expenditure worldwide is facilitating the growth of the air and missile defense radar market.

What Are The Top Players Operating In The Air And Missile Defense Radar Market?

Major players in the Air And Missile Defense Radar Global Market Report 2025 include:

• BAE Systems Inc.

• Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.

• Leonardo SpA

• Lockheed Martin Corporation

• Northrop Grumman Corporation

• Raytheon Technologies Corporation

• Reutech Radar Systems

• SAAB AB

• Telephonics Corporation

• Thales Group

What Are The Major Trends That Will Shape The Air And Missile Defense Radar Market In The Future?

A key development seen in the air and missile defense radar markets is the advent of technological innovations - a trend that is making its mark in the industry prominently. Big-name companies that are part of the air and missile defense radar market are zeroing in on the creation of cutting-edge technologies like networked radar systems to preserve their standing in the market. Connected to each other and to other defense mechanisms, these networked radar systems foster enhanced information exchange and collaboration between assorted systems, thereby augmenting situational perception and ensuring more effectual defense. A case in point is ELTA Systems Ltd., a firm offering defense products and services with a specialization in radar from Israel. It launched the ELM-2090 TERRA Strategic Early Warning System in February 2023. Allowing for unmatched detection and tracking of long-range, low-RCS targets by leveraging both UHF and S-band radars, TERRA is a two-radar system. While each robust system can function autonomously, their concurrent deployment elevates the system performance exponentially.

Comprehensive Segment-Wise Insights Into The Air And Missile Defense Radar Market

The air and missile defense radar market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Platform: Airborne, Land, Naval

2) By Radar Type: X Band Radars, S Band Radars

3) By Range: Short Range, Medium Range, Large Range

4) By Application: Conventional, Ballistic Missile Defense

Subsegments:

1) By Airborne: Fighter Aircraft Radars, UAV Radars, Helicopter Radars

2) By Land: Ground-Based Radars, Mobile Radars, Fixed Site Radars

3) By Naval: Shipborne Radars, Coastal Surveillance Radars, Submarine Radars

View the full air and missile defense radar market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/air-and-missile-defense-radar-global-market-report

Global Air And Missile Defense Radar Market - Regional Insights

In 2024, North America was the leading region in the Air And Missile Defense Radar Global Market Report with Asia-Pacific predicted to grow at the quickest pace in the forecast period. The report comprehensively covers regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Air And Missile Defense Radar Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Electric Motor And Generator Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/electric-motor-and-generator-global-market-report

Automobiles And Heavy Equipment Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/automobiles-and-heavy-equipment-global-market-report

Motor Vehicle And Parts Dealers Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/motor-vehicle-and-parts-dealers-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.