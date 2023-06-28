inDrive's Founder Arsen Tomsky Visits Malaysia, Encourages Malaysian Entrepreneurs to Apply for Global Tech Awards
KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA, June 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- inDrive, the global mobility and urban services platform has announced that two of its prestigious global tech awards will be opened for the first time to applications from aspiring individuals in Malaysia. inDrive took the opportunity to make this announcement as part of the recent visit of its Founder and CEO, Arsen Tomsky, to Malaysia. The Aurora Tech Award and the Underdog Tech Award aim to empower women founders of IT startups and technology startups outside big tech hubs and startup communities. The awards offer an unparalleled chance for Malaysian entrepreneurs to gain international recognition, funding, mentorship, and invaluable networking opportunities.
Arsen Tomsky's visit to Malaysia provided a unique platform to extend the availability of these prestigious awards to the vibrant and dynamic Malaysian entrepreneurial community. As a promising country for both women entrepreneurs and tech startups, inDrive strongly encourages Malaysian entrepreneurs to seize this opportunity and submit their entries for the 2023 Aurora Tech Award and the 2023 Underdog Tech Award.
"I started inDrive with limited resources and in very challenging circumstances. This fuelled my passion to challenge injustice," said Arsen Tomsky, Founder and CEO of inDrive. "The inDrive app empowers both drivers and passengers by allowing them to set their own fair rate together. It's this same spirit of fairness that led us to establish the Aurora and Underdog Tech Awards. We strive to provide women entrepreneurs and struggling startups with the support they need.”
Launched in 2020, the Aurora Tech Award is an esteemed annual prize celebrating women founders of IT startups. By empowering and normalizing successful women leaders in the tech industry, the award aims to provide support and acknowledgment for their outstanding contributions. The Aurora Tech Award is aimed at any woman founder or co-founder whose business, established within the past five years, focuses on IT solutions that address real-world challenges.
The Underdog Tech Award, a new international prize, recognizes and uplifts founders of the best technology startups outside of big tech hubs or startup communities. This award aims to bridge the gap for startups located in markets with limited access to experience, talent, funding, and startup infrastructure. It targets founders or co-founders of tech companies established within the last five years, whose products contribute to world development and face funding or skills-related struggles.
Together, both awards offer total prizes of over RM550,000 (USD$120,000) to three winners in each, alongside an array of other benefits crucial for their business development. In addition to the financial reward, winners will receive mentorship through the inDrive program, opportunities to network with industry experts, and positive media coverage.
Malaysia's vibrant entrepreneurial landscape, coupled with its promising potential, makes it an ideal environment for aspiring entrepreneurs seeking recognition and growth opportunities. inDrive recognizes Malaysia's immense talent pool and encourages local startups to participate in these prestigious awards, paving the way to highlight their achievements on a global stage.
“I was really impressed with Malaysia’s vibrant and dynamic entrepreneurial community during my visit. I had the opportunity to meet with representatives from the Malaysia Digitial Economy Corporation (MDEC) and it really highlighted the amazing potential for Malaysian startups to be scaled up globally. We do hope that Malaysian entrepreneurs will seriously consider applying for the Aurora and Underdog Tech awards as the winners get a huge helping hand on their startup journey.” Arsen concluded.
The application submission date for the 2023 Aurora Tech Awards runs from September 5th to December 1st 2023. For more information, please visit: https://subscribe.auroratechaward.com/
The application submission date for the 2023 Underdog Tech Awards runs from September 19th until November 28th 2023. For further details, please visit: https://underdogtechaward.com/
With its ride-hailing capabilities, inDrive has established itself as a prominent player in the global mobility services market, operating in over 614 cities across 47 countries. Garnering more than 175 million global downloads on Play Store and App Store, inDrive holds the second position worldwide for monthly downloads. The company's commitment to realising human potential and increasing access to education and social elevation, with a particular focus on unprivileged communities, drives its dedication to supporting aspiring entrepreneurs through these ground-breaking awards.
About inDrive:
inDrive is a global mobility and urban services platform headquartered in Mountain View, California, USA. The inDrive app has been downloaded over 175 million times, and was the second most downloaded mobility app in 2022. In addition to ride-hailing, inDrive provides an expanding list of urban services, including intercity transportation, freight delivery, task assistance, courier delivery and employment search.
inDrive operates in 614 cities across 47 countries. It supports local communities via its peer-to-peer payment model and community empowerment programs, which help advance education, sports, arts and sciences, gender equality and other vital initiatives.
