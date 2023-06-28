Conformal Coatings Market Size Expected To Reach $17.84 Billion By 2027

Conformal Coatings Global Market Report 2023 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company's Conformal Coatings Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The Business Research Company’s “Conformal Coatings Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s conformal coatings market forecast, the conformal coatings market size is predicted to reach a value of $17.84 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 6.8 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the global conformal coatings industry is due to the growth in the number of millennials preferring at-home and healthy meals, coupled with a growing interest in having nutritious food for a healthy lifestyle. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest conformal coatings market share. Major conformal coatings market companies include Chase Corporation, Dow Corning Ltd., Dymax Corporation, Electrolube Limited, H.B. Fuller Company, Henkel AG & Co.

Conformal Coatings Market Segments

● By Type: Acrylic, Silicone, Epoxy, Urethane, Parylene

● 2) By Technology: Water-Based, Solvent-Based, UV-Cured

● 3) By Operation Method: Dip Coating, Brush Coating, Spray Coating, Chemical Vapor Deposition

● 4) By End-Use: Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Industrial, Telecommunication

● By Geography: Asia-Pacific, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

A conformal coating is a thin polymeric layer that is applied to a printed circuit board (PCB) to secure it and its components from corrosion and the environment. These coatings conform to the irregular landscape of the printed circuit board and offer increased operational integrity, dielectric resistance, and reliability.

