Cannabis Testing Market Size, Share, Opportunities, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The Business Research Company’s “Cannabis Testing Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the cannabis testing market size is predicted to reach $4.78 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 17.8%.

The growth in the cannabis testing market is due to growing usage of cannabis as a medicinal product. North America region is expected to hold the largest cannabis testing market share. Major players in the cannabis testing market include Agilent Technologies Inc., Shimadzu Corporation, DigiPath Inc., Steep Hill Inc., SC Laboratories, PharmLabs LLC.

Cannabis Testing Market Segments

• By Test Type: Potency Testing, Pesticide Screening, Residual Solvent Screening, Heavy Metal Testing, Terpene Testing, Mycotoxin Testing, Other Test Types

• By Technology: Chromatography, Spectroscopy, Other Technologies

• By Portability: Standalone, Hand Held Devices

• By End User: Testing Laboratories, Drug Manufacturers, Research Institutes, Other End Users

• By Geography: The global cannabis testing market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Cannabis refers to the analysis of an individual sample of cannabis that is examined to determine tetrahydrocannabinol, cannabidiol, and terpene levels, as well as impurities such as residual solvents, mold, pests, disease, or pesticide residue. The cannabis test is used to relieve stress, muscle pain, nausea, and vomiting.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Cannabis Testing Market Trends And Strategies

4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Market Size And Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

