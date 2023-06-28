Aspire Systems and Temenos strengthen partnership to implement digital banking solutions globally
GLOBAL, June 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Aspire Systems a globally renowned technology company and a longstanding partner of Temenos , has announced it has deepened its partnership with Temenos and it is now the preferred global implementation partner for Temenos digital banking solutions.
With a wealth of experience and expertise in implementing Temenos digital banking solutions across diverse banking segments and geographies, Aspire Systems has played a pioneering role as a digital banking partner for Temenos. This agreement underscores the deep understanding and proficiency that Aspire Systems brings to the implementation of Temenos’ digital banking solutions.
Suresh Rangananthan, Vice President, Global Head of Banking Business Unit & Temenos Partnership said "Temenos has been instrumental in helping us rapidly expand our banking and financial services offerings. This multi-year partnership agreement is a testament to our in-depth understanding of Temenos digital banking solutions, as demonstrated by successful implementations in over 50 banks worldwide. Our Digital Banking Center of Excellence comprises over 300 Temenos experts, who are dedicated to supporting banks worldwide in their digital transformation journey."
Ross Mallace, Executive Vice President, Global Head of SaaS and Partner Ecosystem:
“Both Temenos and Aspire Systems are excited about this agreement and the opportunities it presents for delivering cutting-edge digital solutions to banks and financial institutions worldwide.
Temenos digital banking solution is the world’s best-selling digital banking platform used by over 850 financial institutions, from global tier one banks to digital challengers.”
Since the inception of the partnership, Aspire Systems has consistently been at the forefront of Temenos digital banking implementations. The agreement with Temenos holds immense potential to create value for banks and financial services companies globally.
About Aspire Systems
Aspire Systems leverages Temenos’ entire product suite to meet the end-to-end needs of banks and empowers them by transforming customer experiences, bringing operation. Aspire has 360-degree experience in transformational solutions for digital and core banking, for Retail, Corporate & Wealth verticals. This strategic confluence of the Temenos Stack and Aspire’s expertise helps accelerate connected business transformation. Aspire’s core philosophy of ‘Attention. Always.’ communicates its belief in lavishing care and attention to its customers and employees. The company currently has over 4500 employees globally and is CMMI Level 3 certified. It operates across North America, LATAM, Europe, Middle East, and Asia Pacific. Aspire Systems has been recognized for the 12th time in a row as one of India's Top 100 ‘Best Places to Work For’ by the Great Place to Work® Institute.
