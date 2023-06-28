Audit Advisory for Thursday, June 29, 2023

Public Affairs

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, June 29, 2023.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY

IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT

MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type Ashland Montgomery Township

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Hancock Findlay-Hancock County Public Library

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Agreed Upon Procedures Holmes Prairie Township

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Jackson Jackson Metropolitan Housing Authority

Real Estate Assessment Ceneter (REAC) Financial Assessment Submission Agreed-Upon Procedures

10/1/2021 TO 9/30/2022 Agreed Upon Procedures Pickaway Jackson Township

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Summit Springfield Local School District

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022 Financial Audit Van Wert Midwest Pool Risk Management Agency

12/1/2021 TO 11/30/2022 Financial Audit IPA

Vinton Vinton Metropolitan Housing Authority

Real Estate Assessment Center (REAC) Financial Assessment Submission Agreed-Upon Procedures

10/1/2021 TO 9/30/2022 Agreed Upon Procedures Warren Warren Metropolitan Housing Authority

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit