Audit Advisory for Thursday, June 29, 2023

Contact: Marc Kovac
press@ohioauditor.gov

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, June 29, 2023.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type
Ashland Montgomery Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Hancock Findlay-Hancock County Public Library
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Holmes Prairie Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Jackson Jackson Metropolitan Housing Authority
Real Estate Assessment Ceneter (REAC) Financial Assessment Submission Agreed-Upon Procedures
10/1/2021 TO 9/30/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Pickaway Jackson Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Summit Springfield Local School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit
Van Wert Midwest Pool Risk Management Agency
12/1/2021 TO 11/30/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Vinton Vinton Metropolitan Housing Authority
Real Estate Assessment Center (REAC) Financial Assessment Submission Agreed-Upon Procedures
10/1/2021 TO 9/30/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Warren Warren Metropolitan Housing Authority
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

