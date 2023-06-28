Audit Advisory for Thursday, June 29, 2023
Public Affairs
Contact: Marc Kovac
press@ohioauditor.gov
Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.
The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, June 29, 2023.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
|County
|Audit Entity and Period
|Report Type
|Ashland
|Montgomery Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Hancock
|Findlay-Hancock County Public Library
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Holmes
|Prairie Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Jackson
|Jackson Metropolitan Housing Authority
Real Estate Assessment Ceneter (REAC) Financial Assessment Submission Agreed-Upon Procedures
10/1/2021 TO 9/30/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Pickaway
|Jackson Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Summit
|Springfield Local School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|Van Wert
|Midwest Pool Risk Management Agency
12/1/2021 TO 11/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Vinton
|Vinton Metropolitan Housing Authority
Real Estate Assessment Center (REAC) Financial Assessment Submission Agreed-Upon Procedures
10/1/2021 TO 9/30/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Warren
|Warren Metropolitan Housing Authority
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
