The Rough Guide to the Top LGBTQ+ Friendly Places in Europe

Introducing the first ever LGBTQ+ Rough Guides guidebook!

This is a book for everyone, because my colleagues and I believe that the safer we all feel to travel, the freer we all become.” — Annie Warren, Editor

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- As Europe gears up to host dozens of colourful Pride events this summer – including London Pride on 1st July and Brighton Pride on 5th and 6th August – the publishing team at Rough Guides is proud to introduce its exciting new guidebook:



** The Rough Guide to the Top LGBTQ+ Friendly Places in Europe **



Rough Guides’ first ever LGBTQ+ guidebook showcases 20 inspirational places that are known for being LGBTQ+-friendly and having notable LGBTQ+ connections. The guide is organised by season so travellers can find the best travel experiences all-year-round.

Readers can look forward to:

- Historic LGBTQ+ context for every place

- For each city, a profile of a renowned LGBTQ+ figure connected to the destination

- Entertaining 'tell it like it is' travel insights

- Superb photography on every page

- From vibrant, edgy cities, to stunning, lesser-visited gems, it's the essential guide to LGBTQ+ travel in Europe and the perfect gift for travel lovers.



The stylish new coffee-table edition retails for £19.99 and is currently available in the UK and US.



Editor of the new edition, Annie Warren, says:

"This new edition has been a long time coming! Travel is one of the most enriching experiences a person can have, and one of life’s great pleasures – yet, it is also one that has historically been more dangerous and therefore inaccessible to queer people than for others. Even now, many queer people will be familiar with the experience of Googling Is [city] safe for LGBTQ+ people? before booking a trip. While things are improving in some places, the unfortunate reality is that this is not always the case; these days it can feel as though we are taking steps backwards. It’s for this reason that I want to celebrate queer joy and lift up LGBTQ+-inclusive spaces, in the hope that they multiply exponentially in the years to come. This is a book for everyone, because my colleagues and I believe that the safer we all feel to travel, the freer we all become."



Rough Guides Head of Publishing, Sarah Clark, says:

“This is genuinely one of the most exciting books that we’ve ever published here at Rough Guides. It is a true love letter to queer-friendly culture and spaces across Europe, as well as its history and iconography. I am thrilled to see the dedicated work that the book’s editor Annie Warren and her team of authors put into its creation pay off to such a degree, and proud that Rough Guides is celebrating LGBTQ+ identity in this way.”

ENDS -

Email press@roughguides.com for further information.

Notes to editor:

Rough Guides Head of Publishing, Sarah Clark, or Rough Guides CEO René Frey are available for interviews, and are happy to comment on individual destinations



About Rough Guides

Part of Apa Publications (est. 1970), Rough Guides is synonymous with practical travel tips and adventurous travellers.

Apa’s combined publishing list comprises hundreds of full-colour print guidebooks, with free e-book downloads

The tailor-made trip offering makes planning and booking trips worldwide easy and hassle-free by matching travellers with local travel experts, who take care of the planning and booking.

Whatever a traveller needs, Apa provides a solution and service to help.