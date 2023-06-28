Submit Release
The Living Urn Expands its Cremation Jewelry Line with High Quality Stainless Steel Options

The Living Urn's new high-quality stainless steel pendant and bracelet options make for beautiful ways to honor a loved one at a reasonable price.

We’re excited to expand the My Living Touch cremation jewelry line and now offer stainless steel pendants and bracelets. These are beautiful affordable reminders of the loved ones we’ve lost...”
— Mark Brewer, President
GREENWOOD VILLAGE, CO, USA, June 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Living Urn, a division Biolife, LLC, is excited to announce that it is expanding its cremation jewelry offering to include new high quality stainless steel options. These unique pendants and bracelets hold a small portion of a loved one’s ashes and start at just $49.

Mark Brewer, company President, commented, “We’re excited to expand the My Living Touch cremation jewelry line and now offer stainless steel pendants and bracelets. These are beautiful affordable reminders of the loved ones we’ve lost and give family and friends a sense of pride to wear as a daily piece, keep on a key ring, or place somewhere special.”

Brewer continues, “Due to a growing demand from our customers and funeral home partners, we continue to expand our cremation and fingerprint jewelry lines to include additional stainless steel, sterling silver, and gold options. We believe these are great complements to the unique urns and other memorials we offer and make for a beautiful way to honor a loved one.”

The Living Urn’s cremation jewelry and other memorial keepsakes can be found online or at a funeral home near you.

About The Living Urn

Based in Colorado, The Living Urn is committed to developing and providing unique cremation urns serving families looking for eco-friendly afterlife options that can be more meaningful and personal. Its growing market leading product offering includes the patented Living Urn®, the leading bio urn and planting system designed to grow a tree with ashes, The Living Urn® Indoors, the Eco Scattering Urn, a unique bamboo urn for scattering ashes, the Eco Water Urn, a proprietary urn that floats and gracefully frees ashes in water, and the Eco Burial Urn, a special bamboo burial or traditional decorative urn. The company is developing additional cremation urns, jewelry that holds ashes, and keepsakes that it will be introducing in the next few months.

Emma Thomas
Biolife, LLC
+1 800-495-7022
email us here

