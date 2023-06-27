Daily Session Report for Tuesday, June 27, 2023

PENNSYLVANIA, June 27 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

June 27, 2023

Convened at 11 A.M.

Adjourned at 5:10 P.M.

Opening Prayer by Representative Hill-Evans.

Communications Received

The Speaker submits the following Report for the record which the Clerk will read:

The release of the report “Recycling Strategies in Pennsylvania”, in response to SR285 of 2022.

Communications Received From the Senate

Voting Schedule

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

Bills on Second Consideration

Bills on Third Consideration

Bills Signed by the Speaker

SB 202

SB 262

Bills Referred

HR 163 State Government HR 164 Health HR 165 Aging And Older Adult Services HR 166 Human Services HR 168 Rules HB 1462 Finance HB 1522 Game And Fisheries HB 1523 Judiciary HB 1524 Judiciary HB 1525 Labor And Industry HB 1526 Education HB 1527 Aging And Older Adult Services SB 260 Judiciary SB 500 Health SB 506 Judiciary SB 630 Transportation SB 836 Judiciary

Bills Recommitted

HB 106 To Appropriations

HB 791 To Appropriations

HB 850 To Appropriations

HB 1163 To Appropriations

HB 1231 To Appropriations

HB 1289 To Appropriations

HB 1354 To Appropriations

SB 746 To Appropriations

Bills ReReferred

Bills Reported from Committee

HB 668 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 817 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 818 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1316 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1333 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

SB 497 From Consumer Protection, Technology, and Utilities as Amended

HB 1422 From Education as Committed

HB 1434 From Education as Committed

HB 1130 From Judiciary as Amended

HB 1296 From Judiciary as Committed

HB 1297 From Judiciary as Amended

HB 106 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 791 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 850 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1163 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1231 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1289 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1354 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

House Resolutions Adopted

HR 58 A Resolution recognizing September 15, 2023, as "Roberto Clemente Day" in Pennsylvania and encouraging the celebration of his life as a humanitarian, veteran and Hall of Fame baseball player. 202-1 HR 114 A Resolution recognizing the month of June 2023 as "LGBTQ+ Pride Month" in Pennsylvania. 123-79

