Daily Session Report for Tuesday, June 27, 2023
PENNSYLVANIA, June 27 - House of Representatives
Daily Session Update
Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian
June 27, 2023
Convened at 11 A.M.
Adjourned at 5:10 P.M.
Opening Prayer by Representative Hill-Evans.
Communications Received
The Speaker submits the following Report for the record which the Clerk will read:
- The release of the report “Recycling Strategies in Pennsylvania”, in response to SR285 of 2022.
Communications Received From the Senate
Voting Schedule
Concurrence in Senate Amendments
Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments
Bills on Second Consideration
Bills on Third Consideration
Bills Signed by the Speaker
SB 202
SB 262
Bills Referred
|
HR 163
|
State Government
|
HR 164
|
Health
|
HR 165
|
Aging And Older Adult Services
|
HR 166
|
Human Services
|
HR 168
|
Rules
|
|
|
HB 1462
|
Finance
|
HB 1522
|
Game And Fisheries
|
HB 1523
|
Judiciary
|
HB 1524
|
Judiciary
|
HB 1525
|
Labor And Industry
|
HB 1526
|
Education
|
HB 1527
|
Aging And Older Adult Services
|
|
|
SB 260
|
Judiciary
|
SB 500
|
Health
|
SB 506
|
Judiciary
|
SB 630
|
Transportation
|
SB 836
|
Judiciary
Bills Recommitted
HB 106 To Appropriations
HB 791 To Appropriations
HB 850 To Appropriations
HB 1163 To Appropriations
HB 1231 To Appropriations
HB 1289 To Appropriations
HB 1354 To Appropriations
SB 746 To Appropriations
Bills ReReferred
Bills Reported from Committee
HB 668 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 817 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 818 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 1316 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 1333 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
SB 497 From Consumer Protection, Technology, and Utilities as Amended
HB 1422 From Education as Committed
HB 1434 From Education as Committed
HB 1130 From Judiciary as Amended
HB 1296 From Judiciary as Committed
HB 1297 From Judiciary as Amended
HB 106 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
HB 791 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
HB 850 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
HB 1163 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
HB 1231 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
HB 1289 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
HB 1354 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar
Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar
House Resolutions Adopted
|
A Resolution recognizing September 15, 2023, as "Roberto Clemente Day" in Pennsylvania and encouraging the celebration of his life as a humanitarian, veteran and Hall of Fame baseball player.
|
202-1
|
A Resolution recognizing the month of June 2023 as "LGBTQ+ Pride Month" in Pennsylvania.
|
123-79
The House of Representatives adjourned
Until , June 28, 2023 at 11 A.M.
unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.