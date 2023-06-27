Submit Release
Daily Session Report for Tuesday, June 27, 2023

PENNSYLVANIA, June 27 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

June 27, 2023

Convened at 11 A.M.

Adjourned at 5:10 P.M.

 

 

Opening Prayer by Representative Hill-Evans.

 

Communications Received

 

The Speaker submits the following Report for the record which the Clerk will read:

  • The release of the report “Recycling Strategies in Pennsylvania”, in response to SR285 of 2022.

 

Communications Received From the Senate

 

 

Voting Schedule

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

 

 

Bills on Second Consideration

 

 

Bills on Third Consideration  

 

 

Bills Signed by the Speaker

 

SB 202

SB 262

 

Bills Referred

 

HR 163

State Government

HR 164

Health

HR 165

Aging And Older Adult Services

HR 166

Human Services

HR 168

Rules

 

 

HB 1462

Finance

HB 1522

Game And Fisheries

HB 1523

Judiciary

HB 1524

Judiciary

HB 1525

Labor And Industry

HB 1526

Education

HB 1527

Aging And Older Adult Services

 

 

SB 260

Judiciary

SB 500

Health

SB 506

Judiciary

SB 630

Transportation

SB 836

Judiciary

 

 

Bills Recommitted  

 

HB 106        To Appropriations

HB 791        To Appropriations

HB 850        To Appropriations

HB 1163      To Appropriations

HB 1231      To Appropriations

HB 1289      To Appropriations

HB 1354      To Appropriations

 

SB 746         To Appropriations   

 

Bills ReReferred

 

 

Bills Reported from Committee

 

HB 668        From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 817        From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 818        From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1316      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1333      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

SB 497         From Consumer Protection, Technology, and Utilities as Amended

HB 1422      From Education as Committed

HB 1434      From Education as Committed

HB 1130      From Judiciary as Amended

HB 1296      From Judiciary as Committed

HB 1297      From Judiciary as Amended

HB 106        From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 791        From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 850        From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1163      From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1231      From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1289      From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1354      From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

 

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

 

 

Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

 

 

House Resolutions Adopted

 

HR 58

A Resolution recognizing September 15, 2023, as "Roberto Clemente Day" in Pennsylvania and encouraging the celebration of his life as a humanitarian, veteran and Hall of Fame baseball player.

202-1

HR 114

A Resolution recognizing the month of June 2023 as "LGBTQ+ Pride Month" in Pennsylvania.

123-79

 

This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until , June 28, 2023  at 11 A.M.

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.

