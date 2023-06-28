Air Charter Safety Foundation Appoints Bryan Burns to CEO, Hires Debi Carpenter as Executive Director
Effective immediately, Bryan Burns will serve as both President & CEO of the Air Charter Safety Foundation, and Debi Carpenter will join as Executive Director.
We’re growing, and we’re thrilled to bring Debi Carpenter on board to help ensure our resilience and scalability as a nonprofit organization.”WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Todd Weeber, Chairman of the Air Charter Safety Foundation (https://www.acsf.aero), today announced that the ACSF’s Executive Board has expanded the role of Bryan Burns, the organization’s President. Effective immediately, Burns will serve as both President & CEO of the Foundation. Additionally, the ACSF has hired its first-ever Executive Director, Debi Carpenter, who will lead the organization’s membership development, grant-writing and fundraising efforts.
“This has been a transformational year,” explained Weeber, who had tasked Burns with a variety of strategic planning initiatives, including elevating the brand, nurturing the Foundation’s relationship with Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, optimizing the board of governors and creating new services and program opportunities to serve the industry. “As a leader, Bryan has accomplished everything we’ve asked him to do,” Weeber said. “One of his biggest achievements last year was successfully transitioning the ACSF to Association Management Strategies, which provides a shared services model for our HR and accounting functions.”
Weeber noted that the ACSF continues to to exceed its goals of advancing aviation safety while focusing on strategy, branding, innovation, inclusion and diversity, “but we still have a lot of work to do to get the next generation of Safety Practitioners energized and engaged,” he said. “That means launching and executing some new and exciting programs.” That effort, Weeber announced, will be headed up by veteran business aviation professional Debi Carpenter, who will spearhead the new initiatives in a newly created leadership role as the ACSF’s Executive Director.
“We’re growing,” Bryan Burns noted, “and we’re thrilled to bring Debi on board to help ensure our resilience and scalability as a nonprofit organization. We want to continuously add value to the aviation safety industry by offering even more robust safety resources,” he added. “Debi will lead this effort by seeking grant support and creating sponsorship and advertising opportunities for companies desiring to enhance safety, while promoting their brand to our 315-plus member companies.”
Prior to joining the ACSF, Carpenter served as the Head of Marketing and Communications at Natilus, a leading Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) cargo manufacturer based in San Diego, California. During her tenure at Natilus, Carpenter played a key role in shaping marketing strategies, driving sales growth and fostering the development of the Natilus brand. Additionally, she has held executive positions with prominent aviation organizations, including the Southern California Aviation Association and Eco Aviation International. At the latter, she served as Executive Director, driving growth and engagement within the aviation industry. A private pilot in the Cirrus SR20, and actively involved in the aviation community, Carpenter served as a board member of Women in Corporate Aviation and member of the NBAA Local and Regional Leadership Committee.
Going forward, the Foundation with continue its annual Safety Symposium and current roster of programs, which include Flight Data Monitoring, the SMS Tool, Industry Audit Standard and the Aviation Safety Action Program (ASAP). Incidentally, for the ASAP, the ACSF currently manages more than 60 percent of all ASAP reports filed within the aviation industry.
To learn more about the ACSF and its member benefits, visit https://www.acsf.aero.
About the ACSF
The Air Charter Safety Foundation is a non-profit organization with more than 315 member companies. Its mission is to lead and support the advancement of the highest safety standards available; to enable the business, charter and fractional ownership industry to offer the safest air transportation products in the world; and to provide objective information about these standards and services to the public. In accordance with its mission, the ACSF developed the Industry Audit Standard (IAS) for Part 135 and 91K operators, which serves as a detailed gap analysis of an operator’s management practices. The ACSF also provides its members with cost-effective Safety Management System (SMS) and Flight Data Monitoring programs, as well as third-party management oversight of the FAA’s Aviation Safety Action Program (ASAP). Annually in the spring, the Foundation hosts its ACSF Safety Symposium.
