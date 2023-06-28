Yasawa Island Resort & Spa, Fiji Wins 2023 Tripadvisor Travelers’ Choice Award for Hotels

One Island Resort’s Great Travel Reviews Land it a Place Among Travelers’ Favorites

Fiji Islands – Yasawa Island Resort & Spa, Fiji today announced it has been recognized by Tripadvisor as a 2023 Travelers’ Choice award winner for Hotels. The award celebrates businesses that have received great traveler reviews from travelers around the globe on Tripadvisor over the last 12 months. As challenging as the past year was, Yasawa Island Resort stood out by consistently delivering positive experiences to travelers.

According to McCann, “This is a great honor and points to our continued commitment to providing guests with quality service and amenities that they have come to expect.”

“Congratulations to the 2023 Tripadvisor Travelers’ Choice Winners,” said Kanika Soni, Chief Commercial Officer at Tripadvisor. “The Travelers’ Choice Awards recognize the best in tourism and hospitality, according to those who matter most: your guests. Ranking among the Travelers’ Choice winners is always tough — but never more so than this year as we emerge from the pandemic. Whether it’s using new technology, implementing safety measures, or hiring outstanding staff, I’m impressed by the steps you’ve taken to meet travelers’ new demands. You’ve adapted brilliantly in the face of adversity.”

To see traveler reviews and popular accommodations/activities/features/amenities of Yasawa Island Resort & Spa, Fiji, visit Yasawa Island Resort & Spa, Fiji’s Tripadvisor review page hyperlink.

ABOUT YASAWA ISLAND RESORT & SPA, FIJI:

Tucked away in the lush Yasawa group of Islands off the coast of main Island of Viti Levu in the Yasawa group of islands, this secluded haven, located on one of the most remote/unspoiled islands in Fiji, boasts 18 authentically thatched luxury bungalows hidden among luscious tropical foliage. It is only steps from a pristine stretch of silky beachfront.

From the distinctive contemporary Fijian style bungalows fashioned with palm thatched roofs, plantation shutters, an expansive sun deck, a private beach hut on the edge of the sands and personal hammock, the luxurious one island resort evokes “life as it is meant to be,” an experience that rejuvenates the senses and stirs the soul.

The all-inclusive resort boasts contemporary cuisine serving meals a day with choice of dining at the new al fresco main dining complex with 180-degree view of the ocean, beachside, at the horizon pool or in the privacy of your very own beach hut. The chef places an emphasis on “fresh” whether it is from the garden or ocean. The poolside Manasa’s Bar, named after a long-time resort employee, serves signature cocktails from dawn to dusk.

For the ultimate in relaxation, the full service Baravi Spa, offers ocean view massages and is well known for its Baravi Rhythm, four handed synchronized massage where therapists perform this signature favorite in tandem with the waves of the ocean. Hot rock therapies use black volcanic pebbles to reflect the fiery rift that created the island.

On land and at sea, a multitude of complimentary resort activities provide something for everyone. Guests enjoy swimming in the crystal waters of the famous Sawa-I-Lau Caves, (that were the location of filming the movie Blue Lagoon with Actress Brooke Shields), snorkeling among vivid corals and tropical fish, sea kayaking, boating on a catamaran, stand up paddle boarding and windsurfing. Back on shore, they enjoy tennis, volleyball, hiking and rugby matches. For the adventurous there is deep sea fishing and PADI scuba diving available for an additional charge.

A favorite pastime of many guests is a complimentary uninhibited private beach picnic on one of 11 white sandy beaches, partake in a traditional Fijian Lovo feast & witness a meke performance (the ceremonial dance of Fiji).

Celebrated for its pristine location, Yasawa Island Resort & Spa has offered guests from around the globe unique, authentic and enriching travel experiences. Upon arrival in Nadi Fiji International Airport, the Resort is a 30-minute private flight from Nadi International Airport and is reached via the resort’s private airstrip.

For more information about Yasawa Island Resort & Spa, Fiji, visit the Resort at www.Yasawa.com and for Yasawa Island Resort & Spa Reservations, contact Paul Rec at reservations@yasawa.com.